syringes
Health

A $30 billion gamble: Pandemic expert calls for making Covid-19 vaccines before we know they work

By Helen Branswell

cv disproportionately affecting African Americans
Health

‘We’re flying blind’: African Americans may be bearing the brunt of Covid-19, but access to data are limited

By Elizabeth Cooney

Gilead Covid
Business

Data for Gilead’s potential coronavirus therapy are coming soon. Here’s what you need to know

By Andrew Joseph, Adam Feuerstein, Damian Garde, and Matthew Herper

Latest

More Stories

STAT Standouts

Rolling Map Still
Health

The coronavirus is washing over the U.S. These factors will determine how bad it gets in each community

By Andrew Joseph

Daily Life In Wuhan silhouette
Health

What we’ve learned about the coronavirus — and what we still need to know

By Helen Branswell

empty schoolyard - San Francisco
Special Report

When can we let up? Health experts craft strategies to safely relax coronavirus lockdowns

By Sharon Begley

emergency tent
Health Tech

STAT’s guide to how hospitals are using AI to fight Covid-19

By Casey Ross, Rebecca Robbins, and Erin Brodwin

Ventilator animation still
Play
Video

Watch: Ventilators are in high demand for Covid-19 patients. How do they work?

By Alex Hogan

emergency dpt. sliding doors
First Opinion

Abandoned by U.S. leaders, the only Covid-19 protection I can count on in my emergency department is trust

By Jay Baruch

Multimedia

Play
The Readout LOUD

Listen: Pandemic exit strategies, how the outbreak affects patients, and Ken Burns takes on DNA

By Damian Garde, Rebecca Robbins, and Adam Feuerstein

Ventilator animation still
Play
Video

Watch: Ventilators are in high demand for Covid-19 patients. How do they work?

By Alex Hogan

Play
Health

Watch: Coronavirus survives on surfaces up to 72 hours. Here’s how to protect yourself

By Sharon Begley

Play
Health

Watch: Flu has a season, but will Covid-19 melt away with the spring? It’s not so simple

By Hyacinth Empinado and Alex Hogan

