I
t was the kind of utterance that makes professional transcribers question their career choice:
“ … there is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, but I can always speak for myself — and the Russians, zero.”
When President Trump offered that response to a question at a press conference last week, it was the latest example of his tortured syntax, mid-thought changes of subject, and apparent trouble formulating complete sentences, let alone a coherent paragraph, in unscripted speech.
He was not always so linguistically challenged.
STAT reviewed decades of Trump’s on-air interviews and compared them to Q&A sessions since his inauguration. The differences are striking and unmistakable.
Research has shown that changes in speaking style can result from cognitive decline. STAT therefore asked experts in neurolinguistics and cognitive assessment, as well as psychologists and psychiatrists, to compare Trump’s speech from decades ago to that in 2017; they all agreed there had been a deterioration, and some said it could reflect changes in the health of Trump’s brain.
In interviews Trump gave in the 1980s and 1990s (with Tom Brokaw, David Letterman, Oprah Winfrey, Charlie Rose, and others), he spoke articulately, used sophisticated vocabulary, inserted dependent clauses into his sentences without losing his train of thought, and strung together sentences into a polished paragraph, which — and this is no mean feat — would have scanned just fine in print. This was so even when reporters asked tough questions about, for instance, his divorce, his brush with bankruptcy, and why he doesn’t build housing for working-class Americans.
Trump fluently peppered his answers with words and phrases such as “subsided,” “inclination,” “discredited,” “sparring session,” and “a certain innate intelligence.” He tossed off well-turned sentences such as, “It could have been a contentious route,” and, “These are the only casinos in the United States that are so rated.” He even offered thoughtful, articulate aphorisms: “If you get into what’s missing, you don’t appreciate what you have,” and, “Adversity is a very funny thing.”
Now, Trump’s vocabulary is simpler. He repeats himself over and over, and lurches from one subject to an unrelated one, as in this answer during an interview with the Associated Press last month:
“People want the border wall. My base definitely wants the border wall, my base really wants it — you’ve been to many of the rallies. OK, the thing they want more than anything is the wall. My base, which is a big base; I think my base is 45 percent. You know, it’s funny. The Democrats, they have a big advantage in the Electoral College. Big, big, big advantage. … The Electoral College is very difficult for a Republican to win, and I will tell you, the people want to see it. They want to see the wall.”
For decades, studies have found that deterioration in the fluency, complexity, and vocabulary level of spontaneous speech can indicate slipping brain function due to normal aging or neurodegenerative disease. STAT and the experts therefore considered only unscripted utterances, not planned speeches and statements, since only the former tap the neural networks that offer a window into brain function.
The experts noted clear changes from Trump’s unscripted answers 30 years ago to those in 2017, in some cases stark enough to raise questions about his brain health. They noted, however, that the same sort of linguistic decline can also reflect stress, frustration, anger, or just plain fatigue.
Ben Michaelis, a psychologist in New York City, performed cognitive assessments at the behest of the New York Supreme Court and criminal courts and taught the technique at a hospital and university. “There are clearly some changes in Trump as a speaker” since the 1980s, said Michaelis, who does not support Trump, including a “clear reduction in linguistic sophistication over time,” with “simpler word choices and sentence structure. … In fairness to Trump, he’s 70, so some decline in his cognitive functioning over time would be expected.”
Some sentences, or partial sentences, would, if written, make a second-grade teacher despair. “We’ll do some questions, unless you have enough questions,” Trump told a February press conference. And last week, he told NBC’s Lester Holt, “When I did this now I said, I probably, maybe will confuse people, maybe I’ll expand that, you know, lengthen the time because it should be over with, in my opinion, should have been over with a long time ago.”
Other sentences are missing words. Again, from the AP: “If they don’t treat fairly, I am terminating NAFTA,” and, “I don’t support or unsupport” — leaving out a “me” in the first and an “it” (or more specific noun) in the second. Other sentences simply don’t track: “From the time I took office til now, you know, it’s a very exact thing. It’s not like generalities.”
There are numerous contrasting examples from decades ago, including this — with sophisticated grammar and syntax, and a coherent paragraph-length chain of thought — from a 1992 Charlie Rose interview: “Ross Perot, he made some monumental mistakes. Had he not dropped out of the election, had he not made the gaffes about the watch dogs and the guard dogs, if he didn’t have three or four bad days — and they were real bad days — he could have conceivably won this crazy election.”
The change in linguistic facility could be strategic; maybe Trump thinks his supporters like to hear him speak simply and with more passion than proper syntax. “He may be using it as a strategy to appeal to certain types of people,” said Michaelis. But linguistic decline is also obvious in two interviews with David Letterman, in 1988 and 2013, presumably with much the same kind of audience. In the first, Trump threw around words such as “aesthetically” and “precarious,” and used long, complex sentences. In the second, he used simpler speech patterns, few polysyllabic words, and noticeably more fillers such as “uh” and “I mean.”
The reason linguistic and cognitive decline often go hand in hand, studies show, is that fluency reflects the performance of the brain’s prefrontal cortex, the seat of higher-order cognitive functions such as working memory, judgment, understanding, and planning, as well as the temporal lobe, which searches for and retrieves the right words from memory. Neurologists therefore use tests of verbal fluency, and especially how it has changed over time, to assess cognitive status.
Those tests ask, for instance, how many words beginning with W a patient can list, and how many breeds of dogs he can name, rather than have patients speak spontaneously. The latter “is too hard to score,” said neuropsychologist Sterling Johnson, of the University of Wisconsin, who studies brain function in Alzheimer’s disease. “But everyday speech is definitely a way of measuring cognitive decline. If people are noticing [a change in Trump’s language agility], that’s meaningful.”
Although neither Johnson nor other experts STAT consulted said the apparent loss of linguistic fluency was unambiguous evidence of mental decline, most thought something was going on.
John Montgomery, a psychologist in New York City and adjunct professor at New York University, said “it’s hard to say definitively without rigorous testing” of Trump’s speaking patterns, “but I think it’s pretty safe to say that Trump has had significant cognitive decline over the years.”
No one observing Trump from afar, though, can tell whether that’s “an indication of dementia, of normal cognitive decline that many people experience as they age, or whether it’s due to other factors” such as stress and emotional upheaval, said Montgomery, who is not a Trump supporter.
Even a Trump supporter saw and heard striking differences between interviews from the 1980s and 1990s and those of 2017, however. “I can see what people are responding to,” said Dr. Robert Pyles, a psychiatrist in suburban Boston. He heard “a difference in tone and pace. … What I did not detect was any gaps in mentation or meaning. I don’t see any clear evidence of neurological or cognitive dysfunction.”
Johnson cautioned that language can deteriorate for other reasons. “His language difficulties could be due to the immense pressure he’s under, or to annoyance that things aren’t going right and that there are all these scandals,” he said. “It could also be due to a neurodegenerative disease or the normal cognitive decline that comes with aging.” Trump will be 71 next month.
Northwestern University psychology professor Dan McAdams, a critic of Trump who has inferred his psychological makeup from his public behavior, said any cognitive decline in the president might reflect normal aging and not dementia. “Research shows that virtually nobody is as sharp at age 70 as they were at age 40,” he said. “A wide range of cognitive functions, including verbal fluency, begin to decline long before we hit retirement age. So, no surprise here.”
Researchers have used neurolinguistics analysis of past presidents to detect, retrospectively, early Alzheimer’s disease. In a famous 2015 study, scientists at Arizona State University evaluated how Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush spoke at their news conferences. Reagan’s speech was riddled with indefinite nouns (something, anything), “low imageability” verbs (have, go, get), incomplete sentences, limited vocabulary, simple grammar, and fillers (well, basically, um, ah, so) — all characteristic of cognitive problems. That suggested Reagan’s brain was slipping just a few years into his 1981-1989 tenure; that decline continued. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 1994. Bush showed no linguistic deterioration; he remained mentally sharp throughout his 1989-1993 tenure and beyond.
So what were the results of all the other federal level politicians pushing 70 and beyond?
They didnt check? Wonder why that is.
Its almost like they deliberately want to target only Trump
Trump knows how to say the important words. He has a two red buttons in his office. One button is to activate the launch code sequence for the ICBM’s aimed at North Korea. The other button is pushed whenever he wants a coke. At least he can pronounce the word soda. JFK called it “soder” and Carter, a nuclear engineer couldn’t pronounce “nuclear”. Had they been Republicans they would have been crucified by the liberal press.
There is a striking difference also between his campaign rallies and now. My take is: it is all about medications. During the campaign he was probably under a consistent regimen of drugs to look “kind of” sharp and energetic. In particular, his aggressive bold attitude was probably due to the assumption of synthetic testosterone.
Anyway, the general take is that, over 70 years old people should be forbidden to hold public offices at any level, and not allowed to vote as well. I have been witnessing the (normal by any measure) mental decay of my over 70 parents. They just keep getting more and more uncapable of grasping the different aspects and nuances of problems and events, and always more stuck in repetitive train of thoughts.
besides, if over 70 years old people wouldn’t be allowed to vote (likewise the under 18) such things like Trump, Brexit, and many other events would have never happened
You would enjoy “The Ballad of Narayama”, where elderly Japanese are no longer considered important and ordered to climb Mt Narayama to die alone of starvation.
This article makes a compelling case for a decline in Trump’s expressive language, possibly reflecting cognitive changes associated with dementia. There is another aspect of his thinking suggestive of organic impairment; he operates at a concrete level, focused on what is immediate in the here-and-now, as opposed to abstract considerations such as the future consequences of current behavior, generalizations that might be drawn from immediate facts, strategies that might govern what is done immediately, and moral or ethical implications of behavior. A failure of abstract thinking is evident in these characteristics of Trump’s thinking and behavior: he lacks a coherent political ideology; his administration is deficient at the level of policy and strategy; he engages in tactics such as lying, conning, bullying, deadbeating, and bragging without regard for the self-defeating long-term consequences of such behavior; he doesn’t read; he has reportedly skipped daily intelligence briefings; he is strongly influenced by “the last person he talked to” without regard for contradictory positions he has taken in the past; he prefers that information be brought to him in concrete graphic form, such as charts, rather than in narrative language; and he tweets messages that are stunning in their pettiness and reflect obsessive concern with trivial immediate issues (often having to do with narcissistic matters).
Add Trump’s oft-noted impulsiveness to a seeming failure in abstract thinking and the potential for disastrous misjudgment is frightening. These warrant clinical assessment and a review of implications for his competence for office.
Thanks for the psychobabble. Most important leaders don’t have time to think about abstract concepts. Since you have probably administered more than a few mental status exams consider the meaning of this one and get back to me: “peope who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones”.
Could his change in speech/articulation not also be somewhat attributed to the audience he is speaking to. You rally the masses more with key phrases and stick in peoples head.
Pre-frontal cortex dysfunction should be ruled out first.
Maybe check the health stats of the Democrats and the entire national media. Because if I was to read between the lines of your article, it sounds like they were unable to take down one bumbling old fool whose half way to dementia. Unless of course Trump is very aware of what he is doing – in a profound way that his slipping syntax does not belie, and that an equally bumbling Press refuses to see.
Maybe you missed it:
“The change in linguistic facility could be strategic; maybe Trump thinks his supporters like to hear him speak simply and with more passion than proper syntax.”
The article allows for the fact that Trump’s brain might not be the problem…
So instead of sitting there, sucking it all up, why don’t some of you ‘reporters’ stop and ask him wtf he’s talking about? Put him on the spot. Get a sensible answer out of his fat, over-fed, flabby lips, instead of all this word salad.
Do your jobs, in other words.
This is spot on! Reporters are falling down on their jobs. So are 45th aides — but then. THEY got the job for being sycophants.
L.Jennings- THANK YOU! why indeed do they not? too much unwarrented respect?
Do your jobs, in other words.
Some have done that, especially recently. It doesn’t help. He just keeps repeating himself. He doesn’t have any sensible answers.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed this. Trump was never a great intellect or a particularly eloquent speaker, but he was significantly less cartoonish and inarticulate 30 years ago than he is now. I assumed the decline was due to years of racing to the bottom in his gig as a reality TV star, but having encountered senior-onset dementia in my own life, I feel foolish that I didn’t spot the symptoms.
The decline in overall verbal facility is telltale, but also look at the content of the words. Thirty years ago, Trump could discuss and analyze subjects that required him to recall and synthesize and analyze memories from over a long period of time (e.g. Critique Ross Perot’s campaign now that it is over.) You don’t see him do much of that anymore. In his extemporaneous remarks, he almost never engages in any kind of cognitively-taxing argumentation or analysis, nor does he cite specific facts or data. Instead, his speech consists almost entirely of expressing his emotions (e.g. bragging how great he is, etc.) and/or a regurgitating the vague contours (again, few details) of whatever talking point or TV/Twitter/Breitbart item he was thinking about right before speaking. You can argue that the nature of a politician’s speech requires this kind of “dumbing down” act, but even mediocre politicians slip up and deviate from the act once and awhile. Trump doesn’t, and it seems clear he isn’t acting. Combine this with his apparent inability to maintain a coherent train of thought and his obvious decline in verbal fluency, and I’d say you are seeing impairment not just in language skills but also in working memory and reasoning. He likely embraces Twitter because it allows him to express his thoughts quickly and generally since engaging with them in any long-form way is increasingly difficult.
In hindsight, the cartoonish, over-the-top nature of his narcissism also tracks with the beginnings of dementia where, from my personal observations, the person begins to lose the ability to control his or her undesirable innate personality traits (stubbornness, shyness, narcissism, temper, etc.) Couple this with his worsening impulsiveness and poor decision-making ability, and it looks like an overall decline in executive function.