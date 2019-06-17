Pfizer said Monday morning that it will spend $11.4 billion in cash to purchase Array BioPharma, a Boulder, Colo.-based biotech known not only for developing its own medicines but as being a top choice among biotechnology firms that need to synthesize new drugs. Pfizer said it will keep Array open as a new research site for the company.
The deal values Array at $48 in cash per share. Array shares rose 60% to $47.40 in pre-market trading; Pfizer shares dipped 0.1% to $47.20.
Array sells a combination of two drugs, Braftovi and Mektovi, that were approved last June to treat metastatic melanoma. The medicines could have a much greater potential, Pfizer said, in colon cancer, where they are also being tested, and where the proteins the drugs target are thought to play a role. Pfizer’s chief executive, Albert Bourla, said in a press release that the acquisition “sets the stage to create a potentially industry-leading franchise for colorectal cancer alongside Pfizer’s existing expertise in breast and prostate cancers.”
But Array has also played a background role in inventing medicines that are principally thought of as belonging to other companies. The company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission list 13 drugs being developed by other companies that were invented by Array, including both of the cancer drugs credited to Loxo Oncology, which was purchased by Eli Lilly for $8 billion in January. Targeted cancer drugs have resulted in a string of pharmaceutical acquisitions worth more than $36 billion over the past 2 1/2 years.
“We are very excited by Array’s impressive track record of successfully discovering and developing innovative small-molecules and targeted cancer therapies,” said Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer.
Targeted cancer drugs such as the ones that Array develops have been a major part of Pfizer’s research over the past decade. Nine such medicines have reached the market since 2009, according to Bernard Munos, the principal at pharma consultancy InnoThink, including Xalkori, a pathbreaking lung cancer drug, and Ibrance, the company’s breast cancer drug, which generated $4.1 billion in revenue last year. Pfizer’s $14 billion acquisition of Medivation in 2016 also focused on this area, adding the prostate cancer drug Xtandi, which generated $699 million in alliance revenue for Pfizer last year.
“We are incredibly proud that Pfizer has recognized the value Array has brought to patients and our remarkable legacy discovering and advancing molecules with great potential to impact and extend the lives of patients in critical need,” Ron Squarer, Array’s chief executive officer, said in the press release announcing the deal.
“Pfizer said it will keep Array open as a new research site for the company.” Sorry folks, there is no way Pfizer will leave the Boulder site open for R&D. Array has no unique Boulder based discovery platform that cannot be reabsorbed into the Pfizer mothership. Watch for head count reductions in the next 3 years.
This article or report shows the magnitude . effects , ability and means as to how these pharmaceutical empires are able to purchase and or merger with other such institutions . There it was only about four years ago .this same giant known as Pfizer .founded in the City of New York for nearly one hundred years , and at times depending on the new drug or drugs created by them along with Wall street .ratings this one is rated as the number one empire most frequently and steadfastly . Pfizer had proposed the merger or even more correct the purchase of a much smaller drug company in The nation of Sweden for one hundred eight billion dollars in the year of 2016 . Unfortunately due to some form of regulatory predicate of legal statute of financial metrics .the merger was cancelled . It is such a immense issue or subject matter to deal .address or just focus on .meaning the health care issue or subject in this nation .the U.S.A . speaking or writing for myself .why ? simply because of the intricacies of health here and the results are so negative and disasterous to the core . Once again i could not even believe it when i first read a comprehensive and broad vollumme report by the New York Times years ago as to the amount of funds spent each year on health care ,yet still in Bold letters this the Times echoed that all these years with the spending of the vast sum of funds our health care system is the worst in the entire world . From there on i have read so many many other publications that report the same song or songs , institutions such as The Lancelot . New England Journal of Medicine , and Plos . The Libray of Science . .more to come Trevor Merchant . Monday . June . 17. 2019 .New York City . 4. 41 p.m daylight savings time .