AbbVie to acquire Allergan for $63 billion in megamerger of pharma giants

By Adam Feuerstein @adamfeuerstein and Matthew Herper @matthewherper

June 25, 2019

AbbVie California
Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa/AP

AbbVie said Tuesday it will acquire Allergan for $63 billion — the latest megamerger between two pharma giants seeking new ways to grow.

The deal, combining two firms built by past acquisitions, represents a solution to existential problems facing both companies. Allergan has faced questions over its potential for growth, its moves to extend its patents, and its ability to develop experimental drugs. AbbVie markets the best-selling drug in the world, Humira, which has annual sales of $20 billion, but investors worry that it will not be able to maintain those revenues after patents on the drug expire. The big prize for AbbVie is Allergan’s franchise of aesthetics drugs, including Botox, which has annual sales of $3.6 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Allergan shareholders will receive $120.30 in cash for each Allergan share, plus .866 shares of AbbVie stock — for a total consideration of $188.24 per Allergan share. That represents a 45% premium to Allergan’s closing price on June 24, the companies said. The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The combined companies will be run by AbbVie Chairman and CEO Richard Gonzalez. Allergan CEO Brent Saunders will not have an operational role in the combined companies, but he will join the board of directors.

“This is a transformational transaction for both companies and achieves unique and complementary strategic objectives,” said Gonzalez in a statement. Saunders said: “This acquisition creates compelling value for Allergan’s stakeholders, including our customers, patients and shareholders.”

Allergan generates about $16 billion in annual revenue, which AbbVie says will be used to fund new drug development and pay down debt. Allergan had been under pressure to take radical steps, potentially including breaking up the company, because investors were so dissatisfied.

Based on Monday’s closing price, AbbVie shares have dropped about 40% since their 2018 peak; Allergan shares are down 47% over the past two years.

About the Authors

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street.

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine

Matthew covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

