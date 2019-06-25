Consumer genetic testing companies team up to lobby on privacy policy

Anticipating more federal scrutiny of genetic privacy policies, three leading consumer genetic companies have formed an advocacy group to defend their efforts to safeguard information about their customers’ DNA and separate themselves from perceived bad actors.

The Coalition for Genetic Data Protection — launched by Ancestry, 23andMe, and Helix — will provide the companies a “collective voice” in talking to lawmakers, said its executive director, Steve Haro, a principal at Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas. The group is advocating for a comprehensive genetic data privacy bill that aligns with the policies the companies follow and have espoused, he said.

“As we talk about data privacy in the context of congressional action … we want to make sure that these companies have a seat at the table and are sharing their best practices, so that if legislation is going to happen on this, there’s a way to codify this,” Haro said.

advertisement

The coalition — whose formation was first reported Tuesday by The Hill — spent $30,000 on lobbying in the first quarter of 2019, records show.

Newsletters Sign up for D.C. Diagnosis An insider's guide to the politics and policies of health care. Please enter a valid email address. Privacy Policy Leave this field empty if you're human:

Millions of people have turned to genetics companies to learn more about their family histories and health traits, but there are also growing concerns about how they handle consumer data. The arrest last year of a suspect in the decades-old Golden State Killer case — made possible by police use of a database of consumer genetic information — raised alarm among privacy advocates, who argued law enforcement or other government agencies could one day routinely gain access to individuals’ DNA without their knowledge.

Even before the arrest, some lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, were urging the companies to make sure their privacy policies were clear to customers, warning that the industry was not always being transparent about what they did with the data.

Beyond the law enforcement question, other privacy issues include how the companies secure data and whether the information can be used in research.

On its website, the coalition touts privacy principles outlined in a white paper published last year by the Future of Privacy Forum and a number of consumer genetic companies. Haro described the white paper as the group’s “north star” for what its preferred legislation would look like.

In April, Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) introduced a bill that would prohibit companies from sharing or using customers’ genetic information without their permission. Haro said the coalition did not yet have a position on the bill.

The three companies behind the new group also do their own lobbying (though none has a lobbyist on staff, according to lobbying disclosures). 23andMe has hired four lobbying firms for work this year, spending $70,000 in the first quarter of 2019 alone, records show. It spent more than $180,000 last year. Helix hasn’t reporting any lobbying in 2019, but last year paid Mehlman Castagnetti $120,000. Ancestry has spent $50,000 this year on lobbying, on top of $120,000 last year.

Other Mehlman Castagnetti clients include insurance companies and industry associations.