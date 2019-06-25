Health Tech

Watch: At this hospital, drones are the new medical couriers

By Dominic Smith @DomnicSmithy

June 25, 2019

Dom Smith/STAT

RALEIGH, N.C. — At a sprawling hospital campus here, drones are becoming the new medical couriers.

Blood and urine samples are ferried through the air to a central pathology lab, partly replacing the costly courier routes on the ground.

“It’s just a highly inefficient system because of the realities of health care delivery,” said Dr. Stuart Ginn, the medical director of WakeMed Innovations, part of the WakeMed health system. “The reality is we often don’t know what we need and when we need it, all of our needs are based around our patient’s needs.”

advertisement

The drones, developed by San Francisco startup Matternet in partnership with UPS, make hourly deliveries between the two WakeMed locations. It’s part of a government pilot program launched in March that was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and North Carolina’s Department of Transportation.

Ginn, a pilot and self-proclaimed “avnerd,” foresees a time when WakeMed utilizes many more drones, both for routine and on-demand needs, with a completely automated system.

“This is as close to a magic technology as you can get,” he said. “You scan what you want to send, put it into a box, and it shows up on the other end.”

Once the drones are at altitude, they’re “inconspicuous” and not very noticeable, Ginn said.

“I think most people assume the technology feels very invasive,” he said, “but in reality, it often is not — as long as it’s not flying into somebody’s backyard.”

About the Author

Dominic Smith

Dominic Smith

Video Producer

Dom is a multimedia journalist.

Tags

Trending
The FDA erred in approving new women’s libido drug;…
The FDA erred in approving new women’s libido drug; don’t reward Palatin Technologies
AI FDA concept illo
FDA developing new rules for artificial intelligence in medicine
FDA developing new rules for artificial intelligence in medicine
End Notes - Morphine
When a patient nears the end, a feared therapy…
When a patient nears the end, a feared therapy can also comfort
Recommended
Repro health apps
This period-tracking app company is trying to help scientists…
This period-tracking app company is trying to help scientists study the effects of weather, seasons, and…
Webinar: Progress and pitfalls in the AI-aided search for…
Webinar: Progress and pitfalls in the AI-aided search for novel drugs
Long shadow of Alexa
‘Alexa, are you listening?’ An experimental tool warns of…
‘Alexa, are you listening?’ An experimental tool warns of cardiac arrest by monitoring breathing

Recommended Stories

Blood vials - purple and blue
Health Tech

5 questions facing companies developing liquid biopsies for cancer screening

By Shraddha Chakradhar

Health Tech

This period-tracking app company is trying to help scientists study the effects of weather, seasons, and exercise on fertility

By Kate Sheridan

Health Tech

Webinar: Progress and pitfalls in the AI-aided search for novel drugs

By Casey Ross and Kate Sheridan

Asbestos - tremolite
Health Tech

What if AI in health care is the next asbestos?

By Casey Ross

Long shadow of Alexa
In the Lab

‘Alexa, are you listening?’ An experimental tool warns of cardiac arrest by monitoring breathing

By Diana Cai

Sign up for our Daily Recap newsletter

A roundup of STAT’s top stories of the day in science and medicine

Privacy Policy