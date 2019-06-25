Watch: At this hospital, drones are the new medical couriers

RALEIGH, N.C. — At a sprawling hospital campus here, drones are becoming the new medical couriers.

Blood and urine samples are ferried through the air to a central pathology lab, partly replacing the costly courier routes on the ground.

“It’s just a highly inefficient system because of the realities of health care delivery,” said Dr. Stuart Ginn, the medical director of WakeMed Innovations, part of the WakeMed health system. “The reality is we often don’t know what we need and when we need it, all of our needs are based around our patient’s needs.”

advertisement

The drones, developed by San Francisco startup Matternet in partnership with UPS, make hourly deliveries between the two WakeMed locations. It’s part of a government pilot program launched in March that was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and North Carolina’s Department of Transportation.

Ginn, a pilot and self-proclaimed “avnerd,” foresees a time when WakeMed utilizes many more drones, both for routine and on-demand needs, with a completely automated system.

“This is as close to a magic technology as you can get,” he said. “You scan what you want to send, put it into a box, and it shows up on the other end.”

Once the drones are at altitude, they’re “inconspicuous” and not very noticeable, Ginn said.

“I think most people assume the technology feels very invasive,” he said, “but in reality, it often is not — as long as it’s not flying into somebody’s backyard.”