How Brent Saunders’ Allergan experiment failed

It wasn’t supposed to work out this way for Brent Saunders.

Four years ago, Saunders was the whiz kid of the pharmaceutical set. At 44, he had created a large pharmaceutical firm, then called Actavis, almost by force of will after engineering more than $100 billion in deals in a two-year span. Then he had swooped in to rescue Botox maker Allergan from the nefarious claws of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, an asset-stripping drug company loved by many on Wall Street but no one with a conscience.

As CEO, he paired his dealmaking with a boyish charm and a willingness to take on big issues that made him seem like a potential spokesman for the whole industry.

advertisement

But between the acquisition of Allergan and the close of trading Monday, Allergan’s stock price fell 60%. Saunders, who had pledged a “social contract” in response to widespread criticism of drug company price increases, became the target of fierce criticism himself after trying to give the patents for Allergan’s blockbuster dry eye disease drug, Restasis, to a Native American tribe to avoid legal challenges and, maybe, generic competition. By January, after the move failed, he was in apology mode. He told STAT that month it was the one thing he wished he could do over again.

“We clearly eroded trust that we had built up over a pretty long period,” he said. “It’s easy to lose. It’s hard to get back.”

So he retreated and did a deal: On Tuesday, Saunders staged what Wells Fargo analyst David Maris called “a graceful exit,” selling Allergan to rival AbbVie for $63 billion — a distressed price still down 40% from that 2015 peak. In the end, he looked more like a dealmaker than a skilled operating executive. His vision failed. Saunders thought he could build a new big pharma through acquisition, and it didn’t work.

The only question now is whether the original Allergan unit — based in Irvine, Calif. — can thrive as part as AbbVie. The biggest challenge may be whether teams that have already lived through one culture clash will stick around through another one.

On a call explaining the deal to investors Tuesday, Saunders was conspicuously absent. AbbVie Chairman and CEO Richard Gonzalez seemed to view Botox as a pearl of the acquisition. He put little faith in Allergan’s experimental drugs. “This transaction is not a transaction that is highly dependent on pipeline,” he said. He said he plans to cut $1 billion of Allergan’s $2.3 billion spending on research and development, a figure that Maris, the Wells Fargo analyst, called “surprisingly large.”

Saunders entered the pharma industry as the protégé of Fred Hassan, a serial turnaround artist who was CEO of Schering-Plough in 2003. When Hassan sold Schering to Merck for $41 billion in 2009, he left Saunders in charge of integrating the company. He later helped Saunders become CEO of eye care firm Bausch & Lomb, where he was chairman.

Saunders sold that company to Valeant for $8.7 billion in May 2013. That October he became chief executive of antidepressant maker Forest Laboratories, which he sold to Actavis the following February. Then Actavis recruited him as chief executive. The Allergan deal was announced that November.

The bidding war for Allergan pit Saunders against another consultant-turned CEO: Valeant chief executive Michael Pearson. Saunders believed that a large drug company didn’t need to invest heavily in basic research; Pearson believed drug companies invested too much generally, and practiced a strategy of buying companies and brutally cutting costs and hiking drug prices.

It was a scorched-earth approach to pharma that the stock market loved until scrutiny over accounting scandals caused Valeant stock to plummet. Pearson would be forced out in 2016, a symbol of corporate greed. That he thought Allergan, already lean, was a target for cuts was a signal of the brutality of his vision.

Saunders prevailed, having convinced Allergan’s chief executive, David Pyott, to embrace the deal as the only option that would leave Allergan largely intact.

It almost all worked out perfectly in a crescendo of M&A. In July 2015, Teva announced plans to buy Allergan’s generics business for $40.5 billion. Four months later, Pfizer said it would buy Allergan for $160 billion, in part to move its tax domicile to Ireland. The deal would have left Saunders looking like a prince.

But the U.S. government moved to stymie the tax benefit, and Pfizer walked away. That left Saunders with the day-to-day responsibility of operating a company. What followed were share price declines and disappointments, culminating in the striking failure of an experimental antidepressant Saunders had championed. Wall Street had fallen back in love with drug R&D, and Saunders’ model just wasn’t that appealing.

Shareholders were agitating for new leadership, or for the company to break up into two parts, making the original Allergan, the Botox maker, independent again.

So Saunders did a deal.

AbbVie has its own problems. It’s buying Allergan because investors are worried about the expiration of its patents protecting Humira, the top-selling drug in the world, in 2023. It has had its own research stumbles, including spending $10 billion for a company backed by billionaire investor Peter Theil called Stemcentrx whose lead drug has already failed. Christopher Raymond, an analyst at PiperJaffray, said in a note to investors that AbbVie needed to do something, “but more cowbell ain’t it.”

Saunders is leaving Allergan a visibly different man than he was when he started. He was boyishly handsome, but soft, dressed in conservative, boxy suits. Now trim and fit, he sports a close-cropped beard and tailored clothes. He’s spoken proudly about using his company’s aesthetic products. He posts frequently on Instagram, including a photo of his workout and videos containing business advice. When asked about his reputation back in January, he was philosophical. “You’re never as good as people make you out to be,” he said of being a CEO, “and you’re never as bad as people make you out to be.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated Christopher Raymond’s name.