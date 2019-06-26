SAN FRANCISCO — In 2017, the University of Chicago Medical Center announced that it was teaming up with Google to use data from patients’ electronic medical records to try to make better predictions and advance artificial intelligence in medicine.

Two years later, a law firm alleged Wednesday that the hospital handed vast amounts of data over to the tech giant without removing potentially identifying information like physicians’ notes or date stamps of when patients checked in and out of the hospital. The suit was filed on behalf of a single patient, with the goal of expanding it to a class action suit if more patients come forward.

The suit underscores rising concern about patient privacy as companies seek to mine the reams of health data stored in hospitals’ medical records systems to fine-tune their algorithms. If the suit can attract more plaintiffs, it could open up a new front in the debate over when and whether patient data can be truly de-identified.

advertisement

Google, the University of Chicago, and its medical center were all named as defendants in the potential class action suit, which was first reported by the New York Times.

Newsletters Sign up for STAT Health Tech Your weekly guide to how tech is transforming health care and life sciences. Please enter a valid email address. Leave this field empty if you're human:

Google and UChicago have long said that the collaboration only involved de-identified medical records and followed the federal health data privacy law known as HIPAA.

The suit alleges, however, that “in reality, these records were not sufficiently anonymized and put the patients’ privacy at grave risk.” That’s in part because Google has access to vast and detailed information about consumers that it collects via products like its Android smartphones and Google Maps that it could potentially use to identify patients, the suit claims.

The suit also claims that UChicago “did not notify its patients, let alone obtain their express consent, before turning over their confidential medical records to Google for its own commercial gain” and “engaged in a cover up to keep the breach out of the public eye so as to avoid the public backlash.”

The data shared as part of the collaboration covered patients seen at UChicago from 2009 to 2016. It was part of a study, published last year, that analyzed electronic health record data from more than 216,000 patients seen at either UChicago or the University of California, San Francisco. Both data sets covered things like patient demographics, diagnoses, medicines, and vital signs, collectively amounting to 46.9 billion data points. Working with the data, Google and its academic collaborators trained machine learning models meant to predict things like whether patients would die in the hospital or be readmitted.

Unlike the UCSF dataset, the data from UChicago included “dates of service” as well “de-identified, free-text medical notes.” That’s the distinction that prompted the suit against UChicago.

The suit was filed by Edelson PC, a law firm that specializes in tech privacy-related class action suits that was founded by attorney Jay Edelson, a longtime adversary of tech companies.

The suit was filed on behalf of a patient named Matt Dinerstein, who was admitted to the UChicago hospital for two stays in 2015, during which he used a smartphone with Google applications installed, according to the complaint.

It’s not uncommon for law firms to file suits on behalf of a single plaintiff who feels wronged by a drug maker or health care company, in hopes of generating publicity that could turn into a larger class action suit — and business for the firm. Many such suits fail to attract additional plaintiffs.

Asked for comment on the suit, a Google spokesperson said: “We believe our healthcare research could help save lives in the future, which is why we take privacy seriously and follow all relevant rules and regulations in our handling of health data.”

A spokesperson for UChicago’s medical center said its research partnership with Google was “appropriate and legal.” The spokesperson called the suit’s claims “baseless and a disservice to the Medical Center’s fundamental mission of improving the lives of its patients” and said the university and the hospital “will vigorously defend this action in court.”