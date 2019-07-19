I managed to get through college in the 1980s without smoking marijuana. It wasn’t until I was diagnosed with cancer in the 1990s that I decided to give it a try.
The anti-nausea medicine I was taking to combat the side effects of chemotherapy made me feel like I was going to jump out of my skin and it didn’t banish my queasiness. So I took matters into my own hands and asked a friend for some marijuana. At the time, possessing it or using it was illegal, and there was a stigma around its use. It felt like I had a dirty little secret.
That said, when I smoked it, I felt great. My nausea disappeared, my appetite came back, and I slept like a baby. My two biggest regrets were that I didn’t use it more consistently during my illness and that I hadn’t tried it the first time I had cancer, eight years earlier.
advertisement
So when the conversation began about legalizing marijuana for medical use, I was totally on board because I believed it would give people more choices and potentially better relief for their symptoms. I’m still on board, but I wish the people who might benefit from medical marijuana could get helpful information about it from their physicians.
Today, cannabis is legal for medical use in 33 states and the District of Columbia. That sounds great, but it is complicated by the mismatch between state and federal laws and by education for both medical students and practicing physicians. Medical marijuana may have come to the states, but there is no integration with the medical community. Patients get their information from friends and the media, and are left largely at the mercy of marijuana vendors.
As I grappled with tendonitis in my elbow, back pain from a horseback riding injury, neck pain from past cancer treatment, and trouble sleeping, to name a few of my current ailments, I decided to do my own research and apply for a medical marijuana card. After what I have seen with the opioid crisis, I was open to trying something different than those potentially risky medications. Though the Internet can be a valuable resource, it is also filled with misinformation, so I hoped to receive more education and guidance as a medical marijuana patient.
Finding a doctor who would certify me as a medical marijuana patient with a qualifying condition was the first step. Most physicians haven’t registered to do this, and my primary care physician was no exception. That forced me to search the Internet for a clinic and doctor that would give me the certification in my state of Massachusetts.
After sifting through the various websites, I found what looked to be a reputable clinic and set up an appointment. The doctor was pleasant, gave me an overview of cannabis and a booklet of information, and completed my certification with the state. I mentioned to him that I had read about cannabis interacting with certain medications, like the statin I was on for my high cholesterol, and he seemed surprised, saying he knew nothing about it. That didn’t infuse me with confidence.
As I visited different dispensaries, I realized that the people behind the counter were giving me advice based on their personal experiences, and didn’t know anything about the risk of using cannabis with various medical conditions, or its interactions with medications.
I was told about concentrate, distillate, and flower; about 1:1, 3:1, and 20:1 CBD to THC ratios; about Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid — all terms I tried to understand. And then there were the crazy names given to the bud: Cornbread, Rainmaker, Grease Monkey. Although the salesperson was patient with me and gave advice, I left the dispensary more confused than when I arrived.
I now have a drawer full of marijuana-related tinctures, vape pens, cartridges, gummies, lozenges, chocolates, and medicated creams. My husband wants to know what I am going to do with it all. I have tried some of these products, but I haven’t smoked or vaped marijuana given my past medical history, and want more information about whether it will harm me by doing so. The learning curve is so steep and dosages so random. You have to figure it out on your own, as everyone responds differently.
The “on your own” part is a shame. Cancer patients, pain patients, and others now have an alternative way to combat symptoms, one that may cause fewer side effects and come with a lower opportunity for abuse, yet their doctors generally can’t give them guidance on how to use it because they haven’t been trained to do that. Patients at cancer centers are desperate for advice but have to go outside the medical system, even for “medical marijuana.” As both a cancer patient and patient advocate, I am worried about patients not receiving the support they need in this area.
On a recent visit to a major teaching hospital in Boston, a nurse practitioner told me how desperate patients are to learn about and use cannabis. I was shocked to hear there is no designated physician or other health care professional in that hospital who can authoritatively have these discussions. “The protocol is to write a prescription for sleeping pills or anti-anxiety or pain meds,” she said, rather than have a discussion about cannabis. “No one wants to be known as the ‘pot doctor’ or take the risk of recommending marijuana.”
There is clearly a need for more research and education around marijuana, for both patients and their doctors. But the research we need isn’t happening because of marijuana’s current federal classification as an illegal substance, despite the fact that individual states have legalized it. This is bad news for patients for two main reasons.
First, doctors rely on research. Without it, they are not only resistant to recommend cannabis but have no real science to inform their decisions. So they mostly stay out of the conversation. People are told to talk to their doctor about using cannabis, yet when I mention it to my doctors they typically shrug and say they can’t give me any guidance. Others tell you to stay away from marijuana. These approaches make me worry that patients will keep their usage secret rather than share what they are doing with a disapproving doctor.
Second, without research there is no real safety profile or guidelines for usage and dosage. Patients are left to experiment on their own.
We may have put the cart before the horse by classifying cannabis for medical use before physicians truly understand its benefits. This creates confusion and a lack of support and potential harm for patients. I believe that physicians should manage a persons’ care holistically, but the current environment makes that difficult to do.
Until there’s some real change, like making it easier to study the effects of medical marijuana and also training doctors about its benefits and risks, we will all continue to be dazed and confused.
Shari Berman is a patient advocate who focuses on improving the patient experience. She is co-chair of the Beryl Institute’s Patient Experience Policy Forum, former co-chair of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Patient Family Advisory Council, and writes a blog called Best Life After Cancer.
Prohibitionists are far too ignorant and poorly educated to be allowed into the medical profession. Where were these people when they were supposed to be studying the Endocannabinoid system?
I live in Texas and I got multiple sclerosis I wish it would become legal for medical purposes cuz I could benefit a lot from it
My entire spine is fused from neck to sacrum with metal rods, nuts and bolts and I am in pain every day. I also get frequent migraines. I’d like to try medical marijuana but don’t know where to turn. I know my primary care doctor won’t be any help.
I would like to try medical marijuana oil for my pain. I now take Percocet for years and have such problems going to the bathroom. Who do I need to contact to get the correct oil and discuss? I would truly appreciate anything you can help me with. Thank you. I am 79 yrs old and getting a little depressed over this.
I have a suggestion that may help with constipation. I started taking Magnesium Citrate at the suggestion of my massage therapist. It helps nerves plus it helps with constipation. Start with 1 a day & gradually increase. I say gradually because it can cause loose stools. I am now taking 2 on 1 day & 3 on next. Sorry I can’t be more precise, but every body reacts differently.
I will say my husband decided to use fiber to help him. He’s happy with his choice & I’m happy with mine. I hope one of these choices will help you.
I have had all of these thoughts myself as I began my medical marjiuana in April 2019. I hadn’t really smoked since high school, 20+ years ago. This pot is very different too. My next question is why is nobody monitoring current patients closely? Aren’t we like the Guinea Pigs? Tracking us and our experiences should be one giant study broken down into many. Rightnow researchers have thousands of patients to research. I bet most of us would fill out a form here and there and help out.
Great article, Shari. Much needed at this time. It will go viral!
Well done, Shari, and thank you. I’m an older woman who has dealt with Major Depression and chronic pain from Fibromyalgia for over 30 years. I manage my depression but my pain is miserable. I was abandoned by a pain clinic 6 years ago after 8 years on low dose opioids and became disabled soon after. I have often considered trying cannabis and have read available research to determine which strains might be best for my needs; I was an RN for 40 years so this is how I approach my health care generally. My main barrier is financial. The consult for a MM card is $250 and the cannabis products are expensive for me on SSDI. I know I am not alone. I would prefer to be a medical patient vs recreational, that’s just me.
The current atmosphere for patients living with chronic pain is fragile at best and we are being treated in the literature as though we have substance use disorder which we do not. This attitude, sadly, is causing enormous harm and offers no alternative for relief. Cannabis could possibly be one option but much more attention to research is needed as laws around it expand.
ps . My son’s experience was like yours. He had colon cancer and cannabis worked far better for his nausea before he died.