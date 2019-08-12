Health

For the first time, clinical trial results show Ebola drugs improve survival rates

By Helen Branswell @HelenBranswell

August 12, 2019

Ebola health workers July 2019
Health workers wearing protective gear check on a mother of four whose husband died of Ebola at a treatment center in Beni, Congo. Jerome Delay/AP

A clinical trial has shown that two therapies made from antibodies harvested from Ebola survivors appear to be improving survival rates among people who receive them, the World Health Organization and the National Institutes of Health announced Monday.

The therapies are a cocktail of three monoclonal Ebola antibodies made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and a single monoclonal antibody developed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the NIH. Regeneron’s cocktail is known as REGN-EB3; the single monoclonal antibody is known as mAb114.

While studies haves shown that at least one experimental vaccine can protect people against contracting Ebola, the announcement marks the first time a clinical trial has successfully shown that an Ebola therapy improves survival in people who have been infected. A number of clinical trials were started near the end of the 2014-2016 West African Ebola outbreak, but they either showed that proposed therapies did not work or failed to reach a result before the outbreak ended.

advertisement

The NIH and WHO also announced that a data and safety monitoring board determined Friday that two other experimental Ebola drugs — ZMapp and the antiviral drug Remdesivir — should be dropped from the trial and all patients in future should be randomized to receive one of two monoclonal antibodies. The decision was based on an interim analysis of data, which were collected from 499 patients.

The new results are based on a trial that was started last November. At the time, it was thought that it might take multiple Ebola outbreaks before researchers had enough data. It was designed to be a rolling trial that could incorporate data from future outbreaks in other countries, if needed.

But the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, now in its second year, has been so large there were enough patients enrolled to come up with answers.

The outbreak, occurring in the northeastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, is the second largest on record. To date, 2,831 people have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.

Helen Branswell

