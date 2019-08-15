As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) waits for the Food and Drug Administration to announce an approval decision on a new drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the biotech is years behind schedule on a requirement to confirm the muscle-function benefit of its first and top-selling medicine Exondys 51.
The FDA has until Monday to decide if Sarepta can market a second drug called Vyondys 53 to treat patients, mostly young boys, with the inherited and fatal muscle-wasting disease. Approval would accelerate Sarepta’s revenue growth because it targets a different genetic form of Duchenne than Exondys 51.