FDA’s Sarepta rejection is rooted in the past, and will weigh on its future

The Food and Drug Administration’s surprise decision to reject the company’s Duchenne drug Vyondys 53 on Monday is another twist in the crazy, never-boring Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) story.

You can read more about the FDA’s denial of Vyondys 53 here, but read on for some additional thoughts, analyses, and lingering questions for investors trying to figure out what it all means for Sarepta moving forward.