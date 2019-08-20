Adam's Take

FDA’s Sarepta rejection is rooted in the past, and will weigh on its future

By Adam Feuerstein @adamfeuerstein

August 20, 2019

Ruby Wallau for STAT

The Food and Drug Administration’s surprise decision to reject the company’s Duchenne drug Vyondys 53 on Monday is another twist in the crazy, never-boring Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) story.

You can read more about the FDA’s denial of Vyondys 53 here, but read on for some additional thoughts, analyses, and lingering questions for investors trying to figure out what it all means for Sarepta moving forward.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT Plus and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED
| Learn More

What is it?

STAT Plus is STAT's premium subscription service for in-depth biotech, pharma, policy, and life science coverage and analysis. Our award-winning team covers news on Wall Street, policy developments in Washington, early science breakthroughs and clinical trial results, and health care disruption in Silicon Valley and beyond.

What's included?

  • Daily reporting and analysis
  • The most comprehensive industry coverage from a powerhouse team of reporters
  • Subscriber-only newsletters
  • Daily newsletters to brief you on the most important industry news of the day
  • Online intelligence briefings
  • Frequent opportunities to engage with veteran beat reporters and industry experts
  • Exclusive industry events
  • Premium access to subscriber-only networking events around the country
  • The best reporters in the industry
  • The most trusted and well-connected newsroom in the health care industry
  • And much more
  • Exclusive interviews with industry leaders, profiles, and premium tools, like our CRISPR Trackr.
GET STARTED

About the Author

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street.

Tags

Leave a Comment

Please enter your name.
Please enter a comment.

  • Sarepta’s lack of foresight in planning for needing more data since 2016 is going to majorly impact this company’s ability to perform. Not only are they behind on follow up data with Exondys 51, they also had the hubris to think they could get accelerated approval with less data with Vyondys 53? It’s no wonder FDA rejected this drug.

    If what Adam says is right, they now have to rely on their internal pipeline almost completely for growth. No company with late phase assets is going to want to do a deal with these guys for bio bucks, so they have to rely on their current pipeline to get anything done or pay through the nose upfront for anything later stage.

    All around bad for investors and especially bad for patients and their families. This company should have been much more responsible with the resources it was given over the years to build a credible rare disease franchise.

    Reply
Trending
Cambridge: Sarepta
Sarepta stumbles on FDA rejection of a new drug…
Sarepta stumbles on FDA rejection of a new drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Dorothy-Pomerantz
A writer shared her story about getting frightening genetic…
A writer shared her story about getting frightening genetic results online. The response was surprising
Heroin and Fentanyl doses
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Recommended
Pharmalot
Drug maker pays $200,000 to settle charges of unfairly…
Drug maker pays $200,000 to settle charges of unfairly disclosing material info to analysts
Pharmalittle: Two drug makers may settle opioid case; FDA…
Pharmalittle: Two drug makers may settle opioid case; FDA hands Sarepta a surprising setback
IV for Ketamine
A drug maker replaces an old treatment and boosts…
A drug maker replaces an old treatment and boosts the price by 1,300%

Recommended Stories

Adam's Take

This troubled biotech needed cash, so it turned to a predatory lender: its own CEO

By Adam Feuerstein

Adam's Take

Sarepta’s bad week raised questions about its gene therapy program. Here are some answers

By Adam Feuerstein

Adam's Take

Show us the data: Bluebird raises questions by sitting on results of CAR-T drug critical to its future

By Adam Feuerstein

Adam's Take

With another trial failure, it may be time to revoke the approval of Acadia Pharma’s anti-psychosis drug

By Adam Feuerstein

Adam's Take

The FDA erred in approving new women’s libido drug; don’t reward Palatin Technologies

By Adam Feuerstein

A roundup of STAT’s top stories of the day in science and medicine

Privacy Policy