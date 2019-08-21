Kenneth Parker Ulrich (left) a research technician at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, collects blood pressure data from Erricka Hager, a participant in the "All of Us" research program.

WASHINGTON — The nearly 200,000 Americans who have trusted federal scientists with their DNA, their medical records, and detailed behavioral surveys will soon begin to receive the results of a genetic analysis performed by the National Institutes of Health, the agency announced Wednesday.

The announcement marks a long-touted milestone for the NIH’s unprecedented “All of Us” precision medicine project. To date, researchers say, no government study has returned individualized genetic data to participants — especially one so large and diverse. The data will provide participants a deeper look into their own ancestry and genetic traits, their genetic predisposition to certain diseases, and, potentially, genetic factors that could impact the effectiveness of prescription drugs. NIH will also offer a more in-depth genetic counseling service to all study participants, and urge it for those who have a genetic factor that could impact their health care.

The pilot program, in which 25,000 enrolled participants will be offered genetic information and counseling after agreeing to the DNA analysis free of charge, is also unprecedented in its inclusiveness. Fifty-one percent of participants to date come from historically marginalized racial and ethnic backgrounds, the agency said.

“There’s no other study, particularly at this scale, that has either sequenced or genotyped so many people and has the diversity that we have, that is now going to responsibly return that information,” All of Us director Eric Dishman said in an interview.

It is the latest scale-up for “All of Us,” which launched two years ago and has fully enrolled roughly 188,000 participants, with almost a quarter-million in total having filled out preliminary consent forms. In the coming years, the NIH hopes to catalogue 1 million participants’ DNA and other health data. The project eventually aims to allow researchers to access anonymized, open-source data, potentially revealing population trends and previously unknown genetic information.

Congress in 2016 authorized spending $1.5 billion on the study, which aims to advance the medical community’s understanding of population health and eventually tailor health care more specifically to patients. The NIH also has invested substantial resources in earning the trust of marginalized communities long underrepresented in research.

In the long term, the study also holds the potential to reshape medical practice and the pharmaceutical industry. In a press release, the NIH lauded the potential of pharmacogenomics — the emerging field of using genetics to patients and doctors to help determine which pharmaceutical treatments might prove most effective.

For the NIH, Wednesday’s announcement is the fulfillment of a longstanding pledge to return the data — both out of the ethical obligation to inform participants of potential health issues and to allow them to benefit from their own participation in the larger project.

The NIH’s genetic counseling service does not aim to compete with consumer ancestry sites like 23andMe — or more intensive genomic sequencing services, like the Preventive Genomics Clinic recently launched by Brigham and Women’s Hospital or a service offered by Human Longevity Inc., once priced at $25,000. But the All of Us service could nonetheless level the playing field for some study participants not willing or able to pay for pricier and potentially less scientifically settled preventive genomics offerings.

The 25,000-person pilot group will begin to receive data by the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020, Dishman said.

Sharing clear information about participants’ genetic data could “help participants work with their health care teams more effectively to make choices about certain prescription drugs,” the agency said in a press release.

But the NIH cautioned, as it warns participants throughout the enrollment process, that any information revealed should not be directly used to guide care.

To avoid false positives, the NIH pledged separately to re-test any DNA sequencing that reveals “actionable” health information before it is released to the study participants. Nonetheless, Dishman said, study entrants whose DNA sequencing reveals any of the 59 traits that genomics professional societies say are associated with disease risk should consult a doctor separately.

All participants will be able to log into an online portal or call a 1-800 phone number to receive their results and analysis, but those whose results show actionable health information will be encouraged to call a genetic counselor.

“The genetic counseling, while made available to everyone, is primarily used by people who have findings that warrant a clinical follow up,” said Othman Laraki, the CEO of Color, a San Francisco-area health technology company that NIH is contracting with for software infrastructure and personnel on the initiative.

The service, Laraki added, could prove particularly useful to ensuring participants understand genetic risk factors like the BRCA genes, which are linked to a person’s chances of developing breast cancer.

Color offers testing and trained genetic counseling. The initial award is worth $4.6 million, the NIH said, projected to be the first installment in five years’ worth of payments.

The award announced Wednesday represents an additional level of involvement in the project for Color. Last year, it began a collaboration with the Broad Institute — one of the NIH’s three genome centers, which will genotype and fully sequence some DNA samples.

The NIH estimated in its request for proposals that between 1% and 3% of study participants would require a follow-up conversation by phone, likely meaning fewer than 1,000 participants from the 25,000-person pilot.

“At Color, we’ve already done genetic counseling on a comparable scale,” Laraki said. “We’ve done over 15,000 genetic counseling sessions, which, when factoring in the positive rate across a million-person population, is not that far off from what you’d be returning in the All of Us context.”