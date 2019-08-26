FRANKFORT, Ky. — After a 3 1/2 year legal battle, secret records about Purdue Pharma’s marketing of its potent opioid painkiller OxyContin will finally be made public. The Kentucky Supreme Court denied a request from Purdue to review lower courts’ decisions to release the documents, according to a one-page order received Monday by the lawyers in the case.

The decision is a major victory for STAT, which first filed a motion to unseal the records in March 2016. Purdue has fought to keep the documents out of view, but the Supreme Court’s refusal is final and can’t be appealed.

Now, the public stands to get a glimpse of new information about how Purdue promoted OxyContin and what executives knew about the risk of addiction that came with the drug. The company’s aggressive marketing of OxyContin has been blamed by some analysts for helping trigger an opioid addiction epidemic. Overdoses related to prescription opioids have claimed 200,000 lives in the last two decades, and there are now nearly 100 opioid deaths every day in the U.S., many from heroin and the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

“The case against Purdue was one of our first decisions when we launched STAT, and we’re thrilled that the trove of documents will finally be made public,” said John W. Henry, the owner and publisher of STAT. “As the opioid crisis continues to devastate communities across the country, it is vital that we all have more answers to so many outstanding questions about the genesis of the epidemic and Purdue’s aggressive marketing of OxyContin.”

A Purdue spokesperson did not immediately comment.

A STAT reporter requested the files at the Kentucky Court of Appeals here on Monday morning and was given four cardboard bankers boxes of material. However, many of the files containing depositions of Purdue executives, physician testimony, motions by Purdue and the Kentucky attorney general, and other documents remained in nine yellow envelopes marked sealed with magic marker or pen.

When these files will be unsealed is uncertain. A deputy court clerk said the documents would be sent back to the trial judge in Eastern Kentucky who made the initial ruling in STAT’s favor in May 2016. That order unsealing the documents was stayed pending the conclusion of Purdue’s appeal. In his original order, the judge wrote that the records should be released after the court clerk redacts any personal information, such as addresses, Social Security numbers, and telephone numbers.

The records in the sealed files also include emails and other company documents about marketing strategies; internal reports on clinical trials; information about how sales representatives hawked OxyContin; and communications about earlier legal cases.

“Companies like Purdue Pharma should not be allowed as part of any settlement to simply seal information which could be embarrassing to them as a company and shed light on less-than-savory activities” said Jon Fleischaker, a Louisville, Ky., attorney who represented STAT in the case. “It’s time to open it all up.”

The cache also includes a 2015 deposition of Dr. Richard Sackler, a onetime Purdue president and a member of the family that owns the company, who, in other lawsuits, has been depicted as a micromanager who pressured staff to increase prescriptions of the company’s drugs. A copy of the deposition was obtained earlier this year by STAT and ProPublica and showed that Sackler in the late 1990s did not aim to correct the false belief among doctors that OxyContin was weaker than morphine because the myth drove prescriptions.

Along with a detailed Massachusetts complaint made public earlier this year, the deposition made clear how involved Sackler family members were in devising the marketing plan for OxyContin. “You won’t believe how committed I am to make OxyContin a huge success,” Richard Sackler wrote to a Purdue executive in 1999, three years after the drug hit the market. “It is almost that I dedicated my life to it. After the initial launch phase, I will have to catch up with my private life again.”

The records were gathered as part of a lawsuit by the state of Kentucky against Purdue over its allegedly illegal marketing of OxyContin, which was settled in 2015 with Purdue agreeing to pay the state $24 million.

As part of the settlement, the state attorney general’s office agreed to destroy its copies of 17 million pages of records produced during the eight years of litigation, but other copies of some of those files were placed under seal in a courthouse in Pike County, in Eastern Kentucky.

STAT filed a motion in March 2016 to make the records public, a request that was granted two months later by Pike County Circuit Court Judge Steven Combs. He wrote then that “the court sees no higher value than the public (via the media) having access to these discovery materials so that the public can see the facts for themselves.”

It wasn’t until last December that a three-judge appellate panel upheld Combs’s ruling. When Purdue asked the state Supreme Court to review the case, the company argued that the decision “guts litigants’ ability to rely on protective orders and retroactively strips protective orders of any role in litigation.”

The Supreme Court’s order denying discretionary review is dated Aug. 21, but it won’t be announced until this Thursday, when the court will release its August decisions.

The public scrutiny of Purdue and the Sackler family has only grown in the 41 months since STAT first sought to unseal the records. Along with wholesalers, pharmacies, and other opioid makers, Purdue is a defendant in some 2,000 lawsuits from states, tribes, and local governments alleging that the companies unleashed and profited from the opioid crisis. Most of the suits have been bundled together in a federal case in Ohio.

In March, the Sacklers and Purdue agreed to pay $270 million to resolve a lawsuit brought by the state of Oklahoma.

All of the company’s profits, including the billions of dollars from the sale of OxyContin, go to Sackler family trusts and related entities.

The family is well-known for its philanthropy, and the Sackler name is affixed to hospitals, universities, and museums across the world. But family and friends of people who died of opioid overdoses have been pressuring institutions to stop accepting the Sacklers’ gifts and to remove the Sackler name. In July, the Louvre in Paris became the first museum to do so, dropping the family name from its “Sackler Wing.”