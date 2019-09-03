Biotech

Vertex’s next act: a billion-dollar bet on a cure for type 1 diabetes

By Damian Garde @damiangarde

September 3, 2019

Vertex
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced Tuesday that it plans to acquire an ambitious startup for $950 million, betting the company’s early-stage science could lead to a functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

The Cambridge, Mass., company is buying Semma Therapeutics, a nearby firm turning stem cells into insulin factories. Based on the work of Harvard University stem cell scientist Douglas Melton, Semma’s approach involves turning moldable stem cells into beta cells, the insulin-producing machinery that is mistakenly attacked by the immune system in type 1 diabetes.

If it works — if Semma’s lab-grown beta cells can replace those lost to the disease — the company may have invented a permanent solution to a disease that affects more than 1 million people in the U.S. Semma’s cells would be transplanted directly into the liver or meted out by an implant, freeing patients forever from their insulin injections.

advertisement

But it’s early days for Semma’s work, which is yet to be tested in a clinical trial. And development has been a longer process than Semma anticipated. In 2015, the company raised $44 million from investors and said that money would fund its work through human trials. As of today, Semma has raised more than $100 million more and has only tested its technology on primates and pigs.

For Vertex (VRTX), which has built a multibillion-dollar business on treatments for the rare cystic fibrosis, the Semma deal is a nod toward the company’s scientific future. With its fourth — and likely final — oral treatment for CF expected to win approval soon, Vertex has turned to potentially curative technologies like CRISPR genome editing and synthetic messenger RNA for its next generation of products.

In April, longtime president and CEO Jeffrey Leiden will step down from those roles, to be succeeded by current Chief Medical Officer Reshma Kewalramani.

About the Author

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech and writes The Readout newsletter.

Tags

Leave a Comment

Please enter your name.
Please enter a comment.

Trending
New Sanofi CEO wants to tap digital technology to…
New Sanofi CEO wants to tap digital technology to improve drug research and sales
Cambridge: Sarepta
The FDA and Sarepta: a window into the real…
The FDA and Sarepta: a window into the real world of drug regulation
John Cornyn
As Congress considers lowering drug costs, pharma CEOs target…
As Congress considers lowering drug costs, pharma CEOs target key senators with campaign cash
Recommended
New Sanofi CEO wants to tap digital technology to…
New Sanofi CEO wants to tap digital technology to improve drug research and sales
Ting Han
Chinese scientists came to the U.S. to pursue their…
Chinese scientists came to the U.S. to pursue their dreams. Under tighter scrutiny, many are returning…
Biohacking conference logo
‘I propose that we grow up a little bit’:…
‘I propose that we grow up a little bit’: Biohackers grapple with when to reject mainstream…

Recommended Stories

Ting Han
Special Report

Chinese scientists came to the U.S. to pursue their dreams. Under tighter scrutiny, many are returning home

By Diana Cai

Biotech

New Sanofi CEO wants to tap digital technology to improve drug research and sales

By Matthew Herper

Biohacking conference logo
Biotech

‘I propose that we grow up a little bit’: Biohackers grapple with when to reject mainstream science — and when to embrace it

By Rebecca Robbins

Play
The Readout LOUD

Listen: Purdue, J&J, and a week of big opioid crisis news

By Damian Garde, Rebecca Robbins, and Adam Feuerstein

Morphic Therapeutic CEO comics
Biotech

Executive draws on his career experience (literally)

By Jonathan Saltzman — Boston Globe

A roundup of STAT’s top stories of the day in science and medicine

Privacy Policy