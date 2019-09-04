In his office at Pfizer’s 42nd Street headquarters in Manhattan, Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten keeps a chessboard. Dolsten has played since he was a boy in Sweden, but this board has a special provenance: It was a gift from former Pfizer (PFE) CEO Jeff Kindler, after Dolsten delivered to his boss the unwelcome message, in 2009, that the turnaround of the drug giant’s research laboratories would be anything but rapid.

“I told him that, look, it’s not just one investment, it is like playing chess,’’ Dolsten recalled. “You need to have a picture of the entire opening game, win the middle game, and be really good in the end game. And it’s a marathon, Jeff, I told him.” Kindler left the meeting unhappy, but a few days later he appeared in Dolsten’s office with the chess set and his own words of wisdom: “Mikael, Pfizer needs a real chess player.”

Ten years later, Dolsten is serving under his third Pfizer CEO, one of the longest-serving research chiefs in pharma. And Pfizer is betting on his chess game as never before.

For most of Dolsten’s tenure, Pfizer has been engaged in the process of spinning off or selling businesses. Gone are consumer health and veterinary medicine. In July, Pfizer announced plans to pair off its $8 billion Upjohn business, which sells drugs like Lipitor and Viagra that still generate significant sales around the world despite having lost patent protection, with the generic company Mylan. (So far, the move is unpopular with investors.) Just a month before, Pfizer announced it would spend $11.4 billion to buy Array BioPharma (ARRY), a company focused on inventing new cancer drugs.

“These are deliberate steps we are taking to make Pfizer a very different company and one that is even better equipped to fulfill our purpose: breakthroughs that change patients’ lives,” Albert Bourla, who took over as CEO in January, said on a recent call with analysts.

In other words, Pfizer’s future is all about R&D. But whether a new, slimmer Pfizer — down to $40 billion in annual sales after the split from $67.8 billion in 2010 — can deliver will depend almost entirely on what Dolsten’s labs can produce.

Pfizer’s Mikael Dolsten and his wife, Catarina, attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

There is no doubt that, under Dolsten, Pfizer’s research productivity has improved. “They seem to be launching more drugs that people want again,” said Mike Rea, the chief executive of consultancy Idea Pharma. Pfizer jumped five spots, to fourth place, on his company’s Pharmaceutical Innovation Index this year.

One way to measure the output of a drug company’s research arm is by counting the number of new molecular entities, or brand-new drugs, that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Bernard Munos, a former Eli Lilly executive who now runs a consultancy called InnoThink, has an NME database that goes back 70 years.

Between 1999 and 2008, 11 Pfizer molecules reached the U.S. market as medicines, according to Munos’ data. During Dolsten’s tenure, beginning in 2009, that number was 13, an 18% improvement.

That figure is dwarfed by the turnarounds at some of Pfizer’s rivals. According to Munos’ data, the top 13 drug giants saw an average 101% improvement in the number of new drugs they brought to the market between those two periods. Sanofi (SNY) saw approvals increase 200%, AstraZeneca (AZN) 300%. But that’s because both started out with only three new medicines between 1999 and 2008. Pfizer’s count was the second highest in the group over that period, after Novartis (NVS). (Pfizer also argues the recent count should be higher based on judgement calls as to which drugs count as truly “new.”)

The 2000s is remembered as a fallow period for Pfizer not because of the number of medicines launched but because so few were hits. In the 1990s, Pfizer was a scrappy company that brought to market the antibiotic Zithromax, the antidepressant Zoloft, and Viagra. Between 1999 and 2008, it launched one really big blockbuster: Lyrica, for chronic pain. But it did $180 billion worth of mergers that distracted researchers while giving it big products like the painkiller Celebrex and the heart drug Lipitor, which became the best-selling medicine in the world with annual sales of $12.9 billion in 2006.

The iconic Pfizer research project of the era was Exubera, the inhaled insulin approved in 2006. It looked like a bong, but sold like an Edsel. The same year, an experimental heart drug meant to replace Lipitor ended up increasing the mortality rate in a large trial. Both projects cost more than $1 billion each.

The company’s R&D reputation was at a nadir in 2008, when Mace Rothenberg, now Pfizer’s chief medical officer, was recruited to help reboot its cancer franchise. He remembers that when the new cancer team was trotted out for Wall Street, one analyst reached into his briefcase and pulled out a ream of press releases, each documenting a failed cancer study. “With this track record, why should I believe a word you say?” the analyst said.

Pfizer’s management at the time apparently agreed. The company spent most of 2009 buying rival Wyeth, for $69 billion. Dolsten, Wyeth’s head of R&D, was part of the package.

At first, Dolsten didn’t even really have the job. For six months, he ran research on vaccines and biotech drugs, while a Pfizer executive was in charge of traditional “small molecule” pills. Within six months, the other executive was gone. Dolsten remembers it as a scientific, not political, victory. “You don’t want colleagues to be biased to a small molecule or a large molecule or vaccine,” he remembered. “You want them to embrace the best option for the patient.”

Kindler was ousted in a boardroom coup, succeeded by Ian Read, Pfizer’s chief operating officer. Among his first steps was to announce the closure of the factory in Sandwich, U.K., where Viagra was invented, cutting 2,400 jobs.

The idea of selling or spinning off divisions captured investors’ imaginations. Pfizer sold its baby formula business to Nestle in 2012. In 2013, it spun off its animal health division, now called Zoetis (ZTS), as a separate company. The research pipeline had to start to deliver.

The first big changes came from oncology. A series of moves that started under Kindler gave Pfizer’s business units more autonomy; each had its own boss, and its own chief scientific officer. One drug in the oncology pipeline was found, almost by accident, to have activity in 5% of non-small cell lung cancer patients whose tumors harbored a genetic alteration. Pfizer, uncharacteristically, quickly switched gears to address the smaller market. The drug, Xalkori, was approved by the FDA in 2011 after data showing it shrank tumors in half of patients. Xalkori was much-needed morale boost for Pfizer research. In 2018, it generated sales of $524 million.

Bigger payoffs were ahead. Like many drug makers, Pfizer had become obsessed with a new class of cancer pill, called tyrosine kinase inhibitors, in the early 2000s after one, Novartis’ Gleevec, proved revolutionary in leukemia. Xalkori was one. Of the 13 new drugs approved during Dolsten’s tenure, nine treat cancer and six of those are tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Of these drugs, there is one big sales win: Ibrance, for breast cancer, which generated $4.1 billion in annual sales last year. After seeing early results in 2011, Pfizer executives promised researchers any resources they needed. “Please convince me you have everything you need to accelerate this,” Dolsten said. Similar drugs have emerged from Novartis and Eli Lilly, but Dolsten is unbowed. He plans at least three different new drugs in the class with different profiles to maintain Pfizer’s lead.

And the tyrosine kinase efforts didn’t just yield cancer drugs: Another such medicine, Xeljanz, treats rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis by blocking some members of a group of enzymes called the Janus kinases. Approved in 2012, work on the compound stretched back to the 1990s. It had 2018 sales of $1.8 billion.

John LaMattina, who ran Pfizer’s R&D from 2004 to 2007, believes that Pfizer could have delivered even more if efforts shortly at the beginning of Dolsten’s tenure hadn’t been cash constrained. Instead, drugs were out-licensed to companies such as Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) and Ziarco, which is now part of Novartis. “I think he’s done a good job in a tough environment,” LaMattina said.

One of Pfizer’s biggest challenges will be negotiating a shift that is hitting most large drug makers: going from selling medicines for the masses, like Viagra and Lipitor, to marketing far more expensive treatments for cancer and rare diseases such as hemophilia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“If you look at the quality of their drugs, most people would agree they are better drugs,” said Munos, the R&D guru. “But they also target smaller patient populations. They don’t target millions, they target thousands. That is a dilemma that is faced by the entire industry.”

The advantage of these expensive drugs for rare conditions is that they take less time to develop, avoiding the trap of spending billions of dollars and many years on, say, a heart drug that ends up not working. Under Dolsten, Pfizer created a separate research unit focused entirely on such drugs.

In 2010, Pfizer purchased a small, Cambridge, Mass., company called FoldRx. Jeffery Kelly, a chemist at Scripps Research, had invented chemicals targeting a rare disease called transthyretin amyloidosis, in which clumps of protein build up in the brain and heart. The first employee there, a researcher named Chris Bulawa, has remained with Pfizer even as that drug, now called Vyndaqel, was approved early this year. It costs $225,000 a year and Wall Street analysts expect sales to exceed $1 billion annually.

Pfizer made an early entry into the field of gene therapy, in which modified viruses are used to replace disease-causing genes in patients. In 2014, Pfizer signed a deal with Spark Therapeutics (ONCE), the gene therapy pioneer, around its treatment for the less common, type B form of hemophilia. The product is in late-stage trials. In 2016, Pfizer purchased a North Carolina company called Bamboo Therapeutics, started by two UNC-Chapel Hill gene therapy experts. Early results on its lead product, a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, were presented in June; while promising, Pfizer’s gene therapy seems less potent than a rival, from Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), but results are from only a handful of patients and could change.

In 2017, Pfizer inked a deal with Sangamo, a biotechnology company, around a gene therapy for the most common form of hemophilia. In August, the company invested $500 million in a gene therapy manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

There are opportunities outside of rare diseases, too. Pfizer’s biggest product, which it got from the Wyeth acquisition, is the vaccine Prevnar 13, which prevents pneumonia. Its vaccine research is headed by Kathrin Jansen, who developed Merck’s Gardasil before joining Wyeth. Vaccines in late-stage development include a new pneumonia vaccine, which will compete against a new entrant from Merck, and another against Clostridium difficile, a common drug-resistant bacteria.

The chess match is at its height, and there are many ways in which Pfizer — and Dolsten — could win. But they’re a long way from a checkmate. Things have gone wrong, too. In cancer, Pfizer almost completely missed out on the wave of drugs that boost the immune system. A researcher involved in creating Xalkori left and started a new company, Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX), that now sports a market capitalization of $1.6 billion.

Munos thinks that drug companies in general just can’t survive unless they radically change their R&D model, and Pfizer hasn’t. But as a firm rule that’s not generous enough. So far, except for Ibrance, none of Pfizer’s new drugs are the kind of huge sellers that made it a household name a decade ago. But the company just needs one or two of its products to break in a big way.

Dolsten likes to tell a story about Magnus Carlsen, a Norwegian chess champion. Once, he deliberately played an opponent to a draw 12 times, because he knew the game would shift to 30-minute timed matches, which Carlsen could win easily.

The lesson, to Dolsten, is that sometimes you need to change the rules of the game, as he has tried to do in pushing Pfizer toward rare disease.

The question now: Will he win the game?