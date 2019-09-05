Welcome to the “The Facts, STAT!”, a new, not-infrequent STAT video series in which our reporters briefly explain the need-to-know basics of issues in the world of health care and biotech. You can expect graphics, charts, and a fair amount of information over the course of about a minute.

In our first installment, we’re going to try to answer a basic question. Out of the roughly 200 countries in the entire world, the U.S. is one of just two that allows drug companies to advertise on TV. Why?

The answer involves FDA vagaries, corporate cleverness, and countless invitations to “ask your doctor about Claritin.”

