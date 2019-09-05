Business

Watch: Direct-to-consumer drug advertising, explained

By Damian Garde @damiangarde

September 5, 2019

Alex Hogan/STAT

Welcome to the “The Facts, STAT!”, a new, not-infrequent STAT video series in which our reporters briefly explain the need-to-know basics of issues in the world of health care and biotech. You can expect graphics, charts, and a fair amount of information over the course of about a minute.

In our first installment, we’re going to try to answer a basic question. Out of the roughly 200 countries in the entire world, the U.S. is one of just two that allows drug companies to advertise on TV. Why?

The answer involves FDA vagaries, corporate cleverness, and countless invitations to “ask your doctor about Claritin.”

advertisement

About the Author

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech and writes The Readout newsletter.

Tags

Leave a Comment

Please enter your name.
Please enter a comment.

  • So Claritin ticked all the “legal” boxes and got away with it (12 words). No transcript and no closed captioning? You may have wonderful content, but I can read soooo much faster than I can watch, so count me out on the videos. I want information, not to be entertained. And, in fact, I did watch this one, just to be open-minded and the speaker delivered the information using rapid-fire speech and didn’t enunciate…not a great combination if you don’t want to watch a video three times to catch all of the information.

    Reply

  • So it started with Claritin. Now, what percent of cable TV news shows are drug ads? Most fail to disclose what they are for? Isn’t the financial ability to advertise telling public drug companies push drugs? I watch NEWSY to avoid drug ads.

    Reply
Trending
Pfizer R&D illo
Pfizer’s chessmaster: How a top scientist helped invigorate a…
Pfizer’s chessmaster: How a top scientist helped invigorate a lumbering drug giant
FDA-Blood Sugar Monitor
FDA approves first blood sugar monitor without finger pricks
FDA approves first blood sugar monitor without finger pricks
Pharmalittle: Mallinckrodt mulls restructuring as opioid trial nears; the…
Pharmalittle: Mallinckrodt mulls restructuring as opioid trial nears; the next FDA commissioner will be …
Recommended
The READOUT
How drugs got on TV, uBiome’s last days, &…
How drugs got on TV, uBiome’s last days, & and the (possible) biotech future of an…
Did a biotech exec crib a New Yorker cartoon?
Did a biotech exec crib a New Yorker cartoon?
Pharmalittle: U.S. judge rules drug makers must face opioid…
Pharmalittle: U.S. judge rules drug makers must face opioid trial; Purdue threatens bankruptcy

Recommended Stories

The READOUT
Biotech

How drugs got on TV, uBiome’s last days, & and the (possible) biotech future of an ex-Goldman exec

By Damian Garde

Morphic Therapeutic CEO comics
Biotech

Executive draws on his career experience (literally)

By Jonathan Saltzman — Boston Globe

Biotech

Did a biotech exec crib a New Yorker cartoon?

By Jonathan Saltzman — Boston Globe

Peanut butter
Biotech

7 things to know about Aimmune’s peanut allergy therapy ahead of a pivotal FDA meeting

By Adam Feuerstein

Vertex
Biotech

Vertex’s next act: a billion-dollar bet on a cure for type 1 diabetes

By Damian Garde

A roundup of STAT’s top stories of the day in science and medicine

Privacy Policy