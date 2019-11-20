Patient charity settles allegations it helped MS drug makers pay kickbacks

A patient assistance charity has agreed to pay $4 million to settle allegations that it helped three drug makers pay kickbacks to Medicare patients taking their multiple sclerosis drugs, federal prosecutors said Wednesday, the third foundation to do so in the past month.

The Assistance Fund, based in Orlando, says its mission is to help patients manage copays, coinsurance, deductibles, and other expenses related to their disease or chronic condition. But the government alleges that it conspired with Teva, Biogen (BIIB), and Novartis (NVS) to funnel money donated by the drug makers to MS patients to ensure the patients took their drugs, not their competitors’, regardless of price.