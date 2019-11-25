Business

Facing bottlenecks in manufacturing cell therapies, Boston leaders plan to build their own

By Sharon Begley @sxbegle

November 25, 2019

T Lymphocyte - orange
A T cell NIAID

A group of leading Boston-area universities, hospitals, and corporations will create a new center for bio-manufacturing and innovation in or near the city, Harvard University announced on Monday, hoping to have the facility up and running by 2022 in an effort to protect the area’s leadership in life sciences.

That leadership is threatened by severe bottlenecks in bio-manufacturing, said Harvard officials, who spent two years canvassing experts on what Massachusetts needs to do to keep promoting biotech in both academia and industry.

