Watch: What is vitamin E acetate, and why does it seem to make some vapers so sick?

Health officials believe they have at least one likely culprit to blame for an outbreak of serious lung illnesses tied to vaping: a sticky, honey-like substance called vitamin E acetate.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it’s too soon to rule out other possible causes of the outbreak, vitamin E acetate has turned up in samples of lung fluid taken from patients sickened with the lung illnesses, dubbed EVALI.

But what is vitamin E acetate — and why does it seem to be making people so sick?

The substance — used as an additive or thickening agent in some vaping products — is also added to supplements and skin creams. It doesn’t seem to cause harm when swallowed or used topically in moderate amounts. But previous research suggests that inhaling vitamin E acetate might impair people’s lung function.

That difference could be due to how the certain parts of the body can — or can’t — process the substance. STAT’s Megan Thielking explains in a new video.