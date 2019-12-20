Health

Watch: What is vitamin E acetate, and why does it seem to make some vapers so sick?

By Megan Thielking @meggophone and Alex Hogan @hoganalex

December 20, 2019

Alex Hogan/STAT

Health officials believe they have at least one likely culprit to blame for an outbreak of serious lung illnesses tied to vaping: a sticky, honey-like substance called vitamin E acetate.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it’s too soon to rule out other possible causes of the outbreak, vitamin E acetate has turned up in samples of lung fluid taken from patients sickened with the lung illnesses, dubbed EVALI.

But what is vitamin E acetate — and why does it seem to be making people so sick?

The substance — used as an additive or thickening agent in some vaping products — is also added to supplements and skin creams. It doesn’t seem to cause harm when swallowed or used topically in moderate amounts. But previous research suggests that inhaling vitamin E acetate might impair people’s lung function.

That difference could be due to how the certain parts of the body can — or can’t — process the substance. STAT’s Megan Thielking explains in a new video.

About the Authors

Megan Thielking

Megan Thielking

Reporter

Megan writes about health and medicine, with a focus on mental health.

Alex Hogan

Alex Hogan

Senior Multimedia Producer

Alex is a multimedia journalist.

