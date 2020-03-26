The Covid-19 Tracker

As the virus that causes Covid-19 spreads worldwide, this dashboard offers a snapshot of the crisis right now. Click on a country name to get a more detailed geographic breakdown at the state, province, or county level. Please note that because of limited testing capacity in some areas, the actual number of cases is believed to be higher.

The datasets are drawn from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, from the COVID Tracking Project, and from USAFacts. In some cases, data on hospitalizations were not available.

This dashboard was produced through a partnership between STAT and Applied XL, a Newlab Venture Studio company. This tool will be updated with new datasets in the future, based on additional reporting and reader input. You can participate by sharing your ideas. What kind of data should we explore next? Let us know.

Hospitalized data is only collected for certain U.S. states. Minor data irregularities may appear; we are working to resolve them.