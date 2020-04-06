Martin Shkreli is trying to use the coronavirus pandemic to get out of prison

Martin Shkreli, currently serving a seven-year sentence for securities fraud, has a pitch to authorities: Let me out of prison and I’ll help stop the novel coronavirus.

The disgraced biotech entrepreneur is asking for a “brief” three-month furlough from his federal penitentiary in Allenwood, Penn., to spend time researching potential treatments for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“As a successful two-time biopharma entrepreneur, having purchased multiple companies, invented multiple new drug candidates, filed numerous INDs and clinical trial applications, I am one of the few executives experienced in ALL aspects of drug development from molecule creation and hypothesis generation,” Shkreli wrote in a scientific paper posted online this week.

The rest of the paper, co-authored by two of Shkreli’s business partners and another two individuals described as “citizen scientists,” details an effort to identify existing drugs that might have a beneficial effect on Covid-19. Shkreli and colleagues claim to have used software to screen more than 100,000 compounds against a model of the coronavirus, whittling the list down to eight available drugs that could be useful in fighting the pandemic.

Shkreli could not be reached for comment to confirm his authorship of the paper. Christie Smythe, a journalist who is writing a book about Shkreli and has been in regular contact with him in federal prison, said the paper is real and is a “research project he’s been working on, not for any profit motive.”

Shkreli’s work is “not crazy, but neither is it particularly groundbreaking, either, at least to my eyes,” said Derek Lowe, a medicinal chemist employed by a pharmaceutical company and a well-known drug industry blogger. Over the past few months, scientists around the world have embarked on similar efforts to identify medicines that might treat Covid-19, posting their work to preprint servers and debating the merits of various approaches. Shkreli’s contribution offers little in the way of novelty, Lowe said.

As for whether Shkreli’s résumé merits a reprieve from federal prison, “we’re not setting up another Manhattan Project, and we’re not looking for another Robert Oppenheimer, either,” Lowe said.

“But from the tone of his comments, I’m not sure if he realizes either of those points,” he added.

In the author statement at the end of the paper, Shkreli dismissed the drug industry’s response to Covid-19 as “inadequate.”

“Donations from these very valuable companies do not go far enough,” Shkreli wrote. “The biopharmaceutical industry has a large braintrust of talent that is not working on this problem, as companies have deprioritized or even abandoned infectious disease research.”

If he’s granted the three-month furlough, Shkreli does “not expect to profit in any way, shape or form from coronavirus-related treatments,” he wrote, adding “any company developing a coronavirus drug should seek to recoup its cost at most and be willing to perform the work as a civil service at the least.”

The paper is credited to Prospero Pharmaceuticals, a business Shkreli co-founded in 2015 with Kevin Mulleady, one of the paper’s co-authors and a longtime associate. According to a 2019 lawsuit against Mulleady, he and Shkreli started Prospero in an effort to undercut Retrophin, a company from which Shkreli had been fired. Mulleady did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

Shkreli became internationally famous in 2015 when his company, Turing Pharmaceuticals, raised the price of an off-patent medicine by more than 5,000%. In 2017 he was convicted of defrauding investors in two unrelated hedge funds. Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Shkreli was still running Turing, now called Phoenixus, from prison. He has since been transferred to a prison in Pennsylvania.