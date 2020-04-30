When STAT first compared projected U.S. deaths from Covid-19, in early April, there seemed to be a glimmer of good news: A prominent model had just lowered its estimate for total deaths through Aug. 4 from about 100,000 to 60,000, reflecting the apparent success of three weeks of social distancing across much of the country.
On Wednesday, April 29, the country blew past 60,000, more than three months before the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected. (The 60,000 almost certainly undercounts Covid-19 deaths, by about 9,000.) IHME, whose model has been criticized by many epidemiologists, now says the most likely death toll on Aug. 4 will be 72,433, though it could be as low as about 60,000 (obviously impossible) and as high as 115,000.
As some models stumble, and many no longer even try to project more than a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added models to those it highlights on its website. One stands out for the fact that it is not associated with a big-name institution. Produced by independent data scientist Youyang Gu, it has been tracking actual U.S. cases and deaths better than many.
Gu’s model projects that U.S. Covid-19 deaths by early August could be as low as 88,217 and as high as 293,381, with a most likely toll of 150,760.
As with all the numbers swirling around the pandemic — more than 3.2 million cases and 230,000 deaths worldwide — these are challenging to grasp. Gu’s lower number is roughly the capacity of the Florida Gators’ stadium in Gainesville; imagine a homecoming game crowd all dying. It is the number of passengers in 360 full long-haul 767s. It is nearly double the number of U.S. combat deaths in the Vietnam War. And 293,381, of course, is nearly triple any of the above.
With U.S. deaths from Covid-19 passing 61,000 this week, the question is as difficult as ever: Are these large numbers or small numbers?
At the beginning of the pandemic’s spread in the U.S., President Trump dismissed early projections of thousands, even tens of thousands, of U.S. deaths as no worse than the lives lost in an average influenza year. So far this season, flu deaths total 24,000 to 62,000 (data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are estimates with wide uncertainties). Whether you think a tally as much as 12 times higher is a tragedy or merely unfortunate is a personal call.
For comparison, about 8,000 Americans die every day from, almost overwhelmingly, diseases and other natural causes. Those, of course, haven’t stopped; Covid-19 deaths are in addition to those (with a caveat noted below).
To make these numbers easier to understand, we show how 88,000 to 293,000 compares to some leading causes of death and to previous pandemics.
After our last story, many readers complained that our numbers of annual deaths from other causes were wrong, so one note about the methodology we used then and now: The models project that Covid-19 cases and deaths will decline in the next few weeks, as they have already done in Seattle, San Francisco, and other places. If stay-at-home orders and other countermeasures keep working, there should be few deaths after July. We therefore treated the total projected deaths as occurring over five months, from March to the end of July, and therefore calculated five months worth of cancer, heart disease, and other deaths.
Because Covid-19 deaths are “truncated into weeks,” as Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Covid-19 task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said, they both capture our attention and overwhelm hospitals.
Covid-19 is particularly severe in — and more likely to kill — the elderly and people with existing illnesses, including heart disease. Some people taken by Covid-19 would likely have died from these diseases even in the five-month time frame. We do not try to calculate how many of the Covid-19 deaths “substitute” for other deaths; that is an important calculation that researchers will be eager to do once the crisis passes.
You may believe a different methodology paints a truer picture of how Covid-19 deaths compare to others. As we said, how to think about deaths is deeply personal.
Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect year for Covid-19 deaths in one graphic.
There is one point that is not being made loudly enough in the discussion about these deaths: not enough is being done to protect seniors. The Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health data show that 95% of the deaths are among those 60 and older. If 95% of the deaths were children, there would be no discussion about opening up the country at this point. More can be done to help save senior lives through more aggressive protection and monitoring. This population will continue to be at a high risk until a vaccine is available. We should be talking more about how to save lives than back calculating how many would have died anyway.
This fire seems to be something that the media is unable to communicate clearly and the public may – or may not – have difficulty understanding.
It’s not the black death, and it’s also not an average seasonal flu.
But context would help here. The 1968 Hong Kong flu killed over 100,000 Americans, And it’s not half the population out of work at one time or another. (and it was no fun for the majority got it + survived.) Adjusted for population, that would be about 150,000 deaths today. There was no vaccine for the Hong Kong flu strain, and even less supportive treatment than today.
There were zero government ordered business shut downs, zero bail outs, and zero people ordered to crowd indoors and catch the bug from each other rather than to go chill at a beach.
If you’re going to use the range of *projected* deaths from COVID-19 in your analysis, you should also use the range of estimated deaths from the flu, which the CDC provides. For the 2017-2018 flu season (about 13 weeks) the CDC estimated 46,404 to 94,987 deaths. That “61,000” number is just the best guess – show the 95,000 number too for comparison to the worst projections for the coronavirus.
As for “probable COVID-19” deaths: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/vsrg/vsrg03-508.pdf
The CDC is OK with a doctor guessing that COVID-19 was the “underlying cause of death” without even testing for the virus, if “circumstances are compelling” with a “reasonable degree of certainty”. Millions of tests have been done for this coronavirus, leading to a million+ “confirmed cases”, but it’s OK to count tens of thousands of deaths in the USA as being caused by COVID-19 without even testing??? The New York Times tried to resist this inflation of the death count in New York, but two days ago jumped on the bandwagon, and their DEATHS count on the webpage “Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count” soared in a single day.
So concerning all those counts of “confirmed cases” and “COVID-19” deaths – a large fraction of COVID-19 deaths don’t even come from the “confirmed cases”. Tell that to people doing sloppy ‘Case Fatality Rate’ calculations using the two numbers. The ‘Infection Fatality Rate’ using the serology testing data that is starting to come in is much more objective. Maybe they should confirm those “probable COVID-19 deaths” with a serology test since they don’t want to waste a PCR test for the purposes of accurate statistics.
Whether they “should” or not, ask your friends who work at hospitals – I’m hearing that medical providers ARE attributing most deaths that COULD be Covid 19 (pneumonia, heart attack, etc.) to Covid 19 right now. I’m assuming there must be a financial reason for this and I’m sure we could compare to other stats to find out whether the number of regular pneumonia and cardiac deaths (i.e. in the absence of Covid 19) are suddenly going down.
Pretty confident the official death count is significantly underestimating the actual death toll. As there are numbers coming out of states like Florida, with denialist local governments and sloppy responses, which look suspiciously rosy. Ultimately, the actual impact of this epidemic will be assessed only by comparing this year deaths with historical death rate records. Unless, those states will manipulate the records.
And likewise, at least in Europe, only about half of deaths attributed to the flu in 2017/18 were verified to have influenza virus.
And it is important to consider that we made an unprecedented (although sloppy) effort to limit this epidemic. As well as, strained ICUs is not something that has been seen commonly, or even ever, before.