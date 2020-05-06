I’ve been a nurse for almost 10 years, working mainly on a hospital’s cardiac floor.
One day I was assigned to a makeshift intensive care unit that had previously been an observation unit for highly stable patients waiting for test results. Many of the patients in this new Covid-19 unit were intubated, with ventilators breathing for them.
When I started the shift, a trained intensive care unit nurse was crying in the supply closet. She was overwhelmed and anxious, hadn’t worked on her familiar unit in weeks, and had been told that her next shift would be an overnight one — and she had no choice in the matter.
Many of us don’t have a choice. We are assigned to work in unfamiliar units, with patients who are outside our expertise, without any training. We’re lost.
Most shifts start with nurses crying. Most shifts end that way too.
“It’s out of our hands,” we hear from hospital administrators.
Nurses who typically work in outpatient clinics are being sent to inpatient floors and assigned to care for patients who are acutely ill. Many haven’t worked at the bedside in decades. The number of patients who have fallen in this unit has risen exponentially in the past two weeks due to lack of training of outpatient nurses.
I wonder if the patients know their nurses are overwhelmed, and that many of them are scared they’ll make a deadly mistake.
“Everyone is out of their comfort zone, just hang in there,” we’re told.
Doctors have been instructed not to enter patients’ rooms unless they must as a way to minimize their exposure to the virus that causes Covid-19 while nurses go from one room to the next, medicating, bathing, turning, and comforting their patients without changing their uncomfortable personal protective equipment, since supplies are limited. This work can take hours. It is not uncommon for nurses to go all day without drinking water or eating because that would mean removing our protective gear.
During one of my shifts, a doctor at my hospital posted several TikToks he made while sitting at the nurses’ station of a busy Covid-19 unit as nurses whispered words of encouragement to patients clinging to life supported by ventilators. Over our words and the hum of the ventilators, I wondered if our patients heard music coming from this doctor’s TikToks.
“We hear your concerns, but there’s nothing we can do,” doesn’t reassure or encourage us.
One day as I worked in the makeshift ICU, one of the hospital’s leaders went floor to floor making an important delivery. She approached our nursing station in her crisp professional attire and fresh disposition, and proudly delivered a supply of makeup-removing wipes. She told us to use the wipes to clean our faces before putting on our N95 masks so we could reuse the masks later, then moved on to the next nurses’ station without asking how our staff was doing or if we needed anything. I wonder if she had noticed the nurse crying in the supply closet.
“That’s above us, we don’t make those decisions,” is passing the buck at its worst.
Excuses from hospital administrators seem to have punctuated every shift for the past six weeks. The praise and applause from hospital leadership only go so far.
I can read in my co-workers’ faces and hear from the stories they tell that the biggest danger we face is not Covid-19. It’s the hospital’s administration.
Leadership is failing us, even as we stand firm in not failing our patients. We care for your loved ones, Covid-19 or not, monitor their vital signs, give them medications, rub lotion on their backs, help them to the bathroom, and brush their hair. We FaceTime their families from our personal phones so they can see their loved ones fighting to live. This is important care that nurses are proud to provide.
The narrative is simple. Nursing, and nurses, are not valued. It’s a shame, and maybe even a deadly shame, that hospital leaders don’t care about nurses like we care for our patients.
Jaclyn O’Halloran is a registered nurse who works in a hospital in Massachusetts.
Dear Jaclyn:
Thank you for sharing your perspective from the front lines.
Prior to the pandemic, my wife and I were filled with appreciation and admiration for the commitment, expertise and loving care nurses have given our loved ones over the years. Recently, my 91-year old father has been hospitalized twice for non-Covid 19 related issues; we would have been lost were it not for the amazing nurses who were so kind, giving and helpful.
This crisis is definitely hitting some communities, some workers much harder than others. Out of respect and caring, and ultimately our own self-interest, we ought to listen to those communities carefully, particularly when they sound the alert, and do everything in our power to support and protect them. They deserve that much. They earned it long ago. And for those of us not yet stricken, our time, or the time of a loved one, could come soon enough.
Very sincerely,
Steve Garner
This is the truth – my husband is a nurse and he sees the administrators forcing themselves out into the frontlines – they are uncomfortable, they are worried about the bottom line and have no experience in scheduling for these times. BUT they DONT ASK FOR GUIDANCE FROM THE FRONTLINE!
This nurse is just being honest. If you see a picture of a Covid patient, you can see how any nurse who is not an ICU nurse would be overwhelmed. Patients are attached to ventilators and innumerable machines with many patients being unable to verbalize their needs. Nurses are place in dangerous situations without needed PEP. Yesterday, President Trump was upset when one nurse dared to say that they did not have sufficient PEP and had to reuse equipment. She was immediately chastised by the President and told that there were tremendous amounts of PEP out there. I had to admire her because she dared to speak the truth of what many health care workers are experiencing in this pandemic. It’s wonderful that the public and physicians are calling them the true heroes of this pandemic but they are afraid for their patients and families. I am incensed to think that someone would accuse the nurse who wrote this article of “union tactics.”
She just lost her job
If she loses her job for speaking honestly about her experiences, is it a job worth having? It would look worse on the organization than on the nurse herself.
While this is an interesting article there appears to be a number of questions and holes in this writer’s story. The public should tread with caution when these kinds of stories present themselves in media publications. While I am not a hospital employee, I often think we need to pause and think to ourselves how accurate is this one nurses portrayal or is this another MNA tactic that has lost credibility through the pandemic. We will know more when this is all over.
Keith- what holes would you be referring to? As you stated yourself, you’re not a hospital employee. I am and this narrative is similar to what I’m experiencing in my own organization. The author has provided a voice to many clinicians experiencing a similar frustration and fear. You should tread with caution before commenting on an article when you’re not on the frontline.
Keith this nurse does not work for a union hospital nor is she part of the MNA. This is just a regular every day person who got fed up with no one listening to nurses concerns. This is the reality of American healthcare. Wake up pal.
Dear Jaclyn,
Thank you so much for your brave and beautiful article.
*I* thank you. My family thanks you. I know my neighbors thank you as well.
If takes so little and means so much for co-workers, administrations, and other colleagues who rely on your work to say thank you, offer a smile, and to certainly rise to the professional level that you are showing. It breaks my heart that you aren’t getting this respect and gratitude.
All of us would be no where without brave, kind and sensitive nurses like you.
Thank you, thank you, thank you!
What can I do to help you help others?
Noel
Cambridge, MA
(A 61 yo who is staying at home with her husband and daughter)
Very moving article. Is there anything those of us in the general public can do to ‘right the ship’ – other than doing our damndest to stay out of the hospital??
You can email the CEOs of hospitals and demand action. All emails for hospital employees can be found on their websites.