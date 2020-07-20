Politics

Two lawmakers own large sums of stock in vaccine makers set to testify before their committee

By Damian Garde @damiangarde

July 20, 2020

Rep. Joe Kennedy III
Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) owns as much as $1.7 million of stock in three of the vaccine makers testifying before his panel. Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Two of the lawmakers tasked with grilling pharmaceutical executives on the development of Covid-19 vaccines also own stock in one or more of the companies, creating potential conflicts of interest as drug manufacturers race toward lucrative scientific breakthroughs.

Reps. Joe Kennedy and Michael Burgess are members of the House subcommittee that will question officials from Pfizer, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Moderna on Tuesday. Each member holds shares in at least one of the companies. Kennedy, a Massachusetts Democrat, owns as much as $1.7 million of stock in three of them.

