Haven was supposed to reimagine health care. An exodus of talent has gutted it

Haven, the audacious health venture founded by three of America’s most storied companies, was once a magnet for top-flight talent. But a string of high-profile departures has left the company’s C-suite all but empty.

As a result, the company that set out to reimagine health care more than two years ago has made virtually no progress in reaching that goal and, by all accounts, may never.