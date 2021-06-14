The unlikely force shaping Amazon’s health plans: A veteran, doctor, and TV persona with big ideas for tech

If you know the name Vin Gupta, chances are it’s because he tends to spar with politicians and others spouting anti-science rhetoric, and to as vast an audience as possible. He’s a medical commentator on NBC and MSNBC, a practicing intensive care physician, a public health researcher, a faculty member at the University of Washington — and a voracious tweeter.

So it seems unlikely that someone so outward-facing has a day job at, of all places, Amazon, a notoriously tight-lipped tech behemoth that is rocketing full force into health care delivery.