Contribute Try STAT+ Today
Trending:
Coronavirus
Pharmalot
The Readout LOUD
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Heavyweights
STAT+

The unlikely force shaping Amazon’s health plans: A veteran, doctor, and TV persona with big ideas for tech

  • Erin Brodwin

By Erin Brodwin June 14, 2021

Reprints
Dr. Vin Gupta
Vin Gupta at the University of Washington campus in Seattle. Jovelle Tamayo for STAT

If you know the name Vin Gupta, chances are it’s because he tends to spar with politicians and others spouting anti-science rhetoric, and to as vast an audience as possible. He’s a medical commentator on NBC and MSNBC, a practicing intensive care physician, a public health researcher, a faculty member at the University of Washington — and a voracious tweeter.

So it seems unlikely that someone so outward-facing has a day job at, of all places, Amazon, a notoriously tight-lipped tech behemoth that is rocketing full force into health care delivery.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED
| Learn More

What is it?

STAT+ is STAT's premium subscription service for in-depth biotech, pharma, policy, and life science coverage and analysis. Our award-winning team covers news on Wall Street, policy developments in Washington, early science breakthroughs and clinical trial results, and health care disruption in Silicon Valley and beyond.

What's included?

  • Daily reporting and analysis
  • The most comprehensive industry coverage from a powerhouse team of reporters
  • Subscriber-only newsletters
  • Daily newsletters to brief you on the most important industry news of the day
  • STAT+ Conversations
  • Weekly opportunities to engage with our reporters and leading industry experts in live video conversations
  • Exclusive industry events
  • Premium access to subscriber-only networking events around the country
  • The best reporters in the industry
  • The most trusted and well-connected newsroom in the health care industry
  • And much more
  • Exclusive interviews with industry leaders, profiles, and premium tools, like our CRISPR Trackr.
GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Erin Brodwin

Erin Brodwin

Health Tech Correspondent, San Francisco

Erin is a California-based health tech reporter and the co-author of the STAT Health Tech newsletter.

linkedin.com/in/erinbrodwin/

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Trending
tossing face mask
How the Covid pandemic ends: Scientists look to the…
How the Covid pandemic ends: Scientists look to the past to see the future
vaccine silhouette
Comparing the Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna, and…
Comparing the Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
Pfizer freezer farm
The story of mRNA: How a once-dismissed idea became…
The story of mRNA: How a once-dismissed idea became a leading technology in the Covid vaccine…
Recommended
Documents
Medical journal argues a drug maker’s libel suit is…
Medical journal argues a drug maker’s libel suit is really a public relations campaign to chill…
AstraZeneca/Oxford
European Union loses bid for faster deliveries of AstraZeneca…
European Union loses bid for faster deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
Pharmacy shelves
A California law that bans drug coupons failed to…
A California law that bans drug coupons failed to increase generic use

More in Health Tech

3D bioprinting
First Opinion

3D bioprinting can help end organ transplant waitlists — if the FDA stops delaying

By Dan Troy

red lego heart
Health Tech

‘A Lego kit for health care builders’: Jonathan Bush launches Zus with medical records in mind

By Erin Brodwin

CA Amazon logo
Health Tech

Amazon has made its Covid-19 test available online, alongside a diagnostics portal for consumers

By Erin Brodwin

Electronic medical record interoperability
Health Tech

‘Some very noble, some less than noble’: The growing health data marketplace sparks privacy concerns

By Katie Palmer

health app
Health Tech

Apple announces new features to share health data with doctors, track trends over time

By Erin Brodwin