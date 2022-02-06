Lander’s all-staff mea culpa is the latest in a string of apologies

In an all-staff note, Eric Lander, the White House science adviser, said he was “deeply sorry for my conduct.”

WASHINGTON — It wasn’t his first apology.

But the sweeping mea culpa that Eric Lander issued this past week might have been his most remarkable yet. In an all-staff email, the White House science adviser apologized to his employees for speaking to them “in a disrespectful or demeaning way.”

The letter, which Politico reported on Friday, represents just the latest in a string of Lander controversies dating back years. It is sure, also, to cement his reputation as a researcher whose brilliance is often interpreted, fairly or not, as arrogance.

“I am deeply sorry for my conduct,” Lander wrote in an office-wide note to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly or who were present at the time.”

The apology was extraordinary even by Washington standards, largely because it appeared to be an attempt to preempt an investigative story into his conduct that Politico disclosed it had undertaken. Politicians often attempt to brush criticism under the rug, or ignore it altogether, making Lander’s decision to tackle it head-on noteworthy.

Almost immediately after Lander’s apology became public, a handful of his detractors cast it as an “I-told-you-so” moment.

“I like Joe Biden,” one professor wrote on Twitter, “but I swear he and Eric Lander may be the only people on earth who didn’t see this coming.”

Robert Cook-Deegan, an Arizona State University science policy professor and the founding director of Duke’s Center for Genome Ethics, Law & Policy, said Lander’s apology was consistent with his track record of owning up to mistakes, but without more information, it’s hard to draw broad conclusions.

“Eric is good about apologizing when he makes a mistake,” Cook-Deegan wrote in an email. “But I don’t know what the offense was or who was involved, so it’s difficult to say much as an outsider.”

His appointment in January 2021 was met with a mixed reaction: While many celebrated his central role in the Human Genome Project and the work he has pioneered since co-founding the Broad Institute, others warned his selection failed to account for his past missteps or the need to diversify the the upper echelons of science.

In particular, detractors cited a handful of incidents from Lander’s past: His toast of James Watson, who has expressed racist and misogynistic sentiments; his perceived slight of two women researchers who helped develop the gene-editing technology CRISPR; and his broader penchant for soaking up the scientific limelight and the funding that accompanies it.

In an op-ed, one advocacy group, 500 Women Scientists, condemned Lander’s selection, saying it “fails to meet the moment.”

Lander’s Senate confirmation was delayed over controversies, too, particularly over meetings he had taken with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and sex offender, several years after Epstein was first convicted. (Lander never sought or accepted research funds from Epstein, who was known for donating generously to scientists.)

Other senators voiced broader concerns: Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) pointed to Lander’s CRISPR and Watson missteps, saying pointedly: “I strongly encourage you to use this hearing as an opportunity to explain how you’ve learned from your past mistakes.”

Lander’s apology comes at a critical moment for his office, which is knee-deep in at least three major initiatives: Its $65 billion proposal to overhaul the U.S. government’s pandemic-response infrastructure; the creation of the moonshot science agency ARPA-H; and a revamped Cancer Moonshot, which President Biden announced last week in an East Room address.