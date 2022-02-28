 Skip to Main Content
A STAT Investigation

AI gone astray: How subtle shifts in patient data send popular algorithms reeling, undermining patient safety

  • Casey Ross

By Casey Ross

Feb. 28, 2022

Data analysis by Adam Yala, Janice Yang and Ludvig Karstens — Jameel Clinic, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Mike Reddy for STAT

A novel investigation by STAT and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that subtle shifts in data fed into popular health care algorithms — used to warn caregivers of impending medical crises — can cause their accuracy to plummet over time, raising the prospect AI could do more harm than good in many hospitals.

In a monthslong experiment, STAT and MIT traced the performance of algorithms past their early days of peak performance into the grinding years that follow, when the hype has faded and they must prove their reliability to caregivers. Instead of transforming care, the algorithms withered in the face of fast-moving clinical conditions — unable to keep up with the pace of change.

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy. He is the co-author of the newsletter STAT Health Tech.

