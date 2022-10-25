 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharmalot
Health
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Normunity launches with $65 million to unleash the immune system on tumors

By Ryan Cross — The Boston GlobeOct. 25, 2022

Reprints
Photograph of Dr. Lieping Chen (left), an immunologist at the Yale School of Medicine and Dr. Rachel Humphrey (right), chief executive of Normunity.
Lieping Chen, an immunologist at the Yale School of Medicine, and Rachel Humphrey, chief executive of Boston biotech startup Normunity. Normunity

Our best weapon against cancer may already live inside us — it just needs a little prodding. That’s the premise behind Normunity, which launched Tuesday with $65 million from investors to develop a suite of drugs that it dubs “immune normalizers” to help restore the natural ability of the immune system’s T cells to infiltrate and destroy tumors.

The company is headquartered in downtown Boston and conducts research in West Haven, Conn., at BioLabs, a shared lab facility at Yale West Campus. The location allows the firm to work closely with its scientific founder Lieping Chen, a pioneer of cancer immunotherapy and an immunologist at the Yale School of Medicine.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ryan Cross — The Boston Globe

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Got questions about the timing of flu and Covid…
Got questions about the timing of flu and Covid vaccines? Here’s what experts say
UpToDate has a racism problem. Its name is Dr.…
UpToDate has a racism problem. Its name is Dr. Stanley Goldfarb
Pharmalittle: Italy probes Pfizer over profit transfers; FDA postpones…
Pharmalittle: Italy probes Pfizer over profit transfers; FDA postpones meeting for OTC birth control pill
Republican ideas to reform Medicare could rile health care…
Republican ideas to reform Medicare could rile health care industry
Kids with cancer deserve more than a cure
Kids with cancer deserve more than a cure
Pharmalittle: White House pharma help in plan to combat…
Pharmalittle: White House pharma help in plan to combat hepatitis C; J&J blood cancer drug will…

Recommended Stories