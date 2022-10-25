Normunity launches with $65 million to unleash the immune system on tumors

Lieping Chen, an immunologist at the Yale School of Medicine, and Rachel Humphrey, chief executive of Boston biotech startup Normunity.

Our best weapon against cancer may already live inside us — it just needs a little prodding. That’s the premise behind Normunity, which launched Tuesday with $65 million from investors to develop a suite of drugs that it dubs “immune normalizers” to help restore the natural ability of the immune system’s T cells to infiltrate and destroy tumors.

The company is headquartered in downtown Boston and conducts research in West Haven, Conn., at BioLabs, a shared lab facility at Yale West Campus. The location allows the firm to work closely with its scientific founder Lieping Chen, a pioneer of cancer immunotherapy and an immunologist at the Yale School of Medicine.