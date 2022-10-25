Pacific Biosciences, known for niche DNA sequencing, looks to rival Illumina with new product launch

Pacific Biosciences, a Menlo Park, Calif., firm best known for its niche approach to DNA sequencing, on Tuesday announced plans to launch a new product that will put the company in direct competition with genomics juggernaut Illumina.

The new DNA sequencer, dubbed Onso, reads the genome in small pieces and uses software to stitch that information together. So-called short-read sequencing is the mainstay of Illumina, which controls 80% of the current market. But PacBio, which until now has focused on long reads, a more specialized approach, believes it can eat into Illumina’s market share.