Tim Wright (left) and D.A. Wallach have teamed up to launch a new health care VC firm called Time BioVentures.

D.A. Wallach’s first meeting with his business partner could have been the setting of a romantic comedy.

Wallach met Tim Wright in 2018 at a beachside restaurant in Del Mar, Calif., where they dissected the health care industry over seafood. “Then we ended up, if I remember correctly, walking on the beach. It was very romantic,” Wallach said.