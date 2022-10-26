Q&A: A health justice lawyer and new MacArthur ‘genius’ on pharma’s patent games

Priti Krishtel has had it with the patent tricks up pharma’s sleeves.

The co-executive director of the nonprofit patent reform group I-MAK, Krishtel has spent the past two decades fighting for equitable access to drugs. She’s pretty pleased about the Democrats’ major new drug pricing reform law, “a significant win” that will let Medicare negotiate drug prices later this decade. But for Krishtel, it is also just one move. She says lawmakers need to pay closer attention, “because Americans are crying out for relief.”