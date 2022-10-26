 Skip to Main Content
Q&A: A health justice lawyer and new MacArthur ‘genius’ on pharma’s patent games

  Ambar Castillo

By Ambar CastilloOct. 26, 2022

Portait of Priti Krishtel
Priti Krishtel MacArthur Foundation

Priti Krishtel has had it with the patent tricks up pharma’s sleeves.

The co-executive director of the nonprofit patent reform group I-MAK, Krishtel has spent the past two decades fighting for equitable access to drugs. She’s pretty pleased about the Democrats’ major new drug pricing reform law, “a significant win” that will let Medicare negotiate drug prices later this decade. But for Krishtel, it is also just one move. She says lawmakers need to pay closer attention, “because Americans are crying out for relief.”

Ambar Castillo

Ambar Castillo

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Ambar is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

