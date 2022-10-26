Virtual Event: Can We Share Health Data and Not Be Evil?

Editor’s note: A recording of the conversation is embedded below.

Data sharing is essential to developing everything from medicines to artificial intelligence-based tools, but often ulterior commercial motives corrupt it.

Is the point to help patients or target ads? How should we think about data brokers who build dossiers on hundreds of millions of Americans? We’ll explore how to create a data ecosystem that is both effective and ethical.

advertisement

Featured Speakers: