Virtual Event: Can We Share Health Data and Not Be Evil?

  Casey Ross

By Casey Ross Oct. 26, 2022

Editor’s note: A recording of the conversation is embedded below.

Data sharing is essential to developing everything from medicines to artificial intelligence-based tools, but often ulterior commercial motives corrupt it.

Is the point to help patients or target ads? How should we think about data brokers who build dossiers on hundreds of millions of Americans? We’ll explore how to create a data ecosystem that is both effective and ethical.

Featured Speakers:

  • Lisa Bari, MBA, MPH, chief executive officer, Civitas Networks for Health
  • Brian Martin, M.D., health and life sciences principal, The MITRE Corporation
  • William Yasnoff, MD, PhD, FACMI, adjunct professor, biomedical informatics and data science, Johns Hopkins University; managing partner, National Health Information Infrastructure Advisors; and president, Health Record Banking Alliance
  • James Kugler, chief digital officer, Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany and board member, Syntropy (sponsor speaker)
  • Michael Vande Vrede, head of digital products, Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany (sponsor speaker)
  • Casey Ross, national technology correspondent, STAT (moderator)

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

