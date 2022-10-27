 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Biotech
Coronavirus
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Republican ideas to reform Medicare could rile health care industry

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Oct. 27, 2022

Reprints
Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) speaks at a news conference on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the chair of the Republican Study Committee that put out Republicans' policy paper on Medicare changes. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Democrats are suddenly blasting Republicans on the campaign trail over a surprising new topic: their plans to reform Medicare.

Touching any kind of entitlement spending is generally unpopular with voters, particularly ahead of a midterm election. Republicans’ official campaign platform provides scant detail about the issue, beyond a vague promise to “save and strengthen” Medicare and ensure its financial solvency.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

With hospitalizations ticking up, flu season appears off to…
With hospitalizations ticking up, flu season appears off to an early start
Death of patient in closely watched Alzheimer’s trial raises…
Death of patient in closely watched Alzheimer’s trial raises concern about risk for some groups
Drugmaker raises the price of an old chemo medicine…
Drugmaker raises the price of an old chemo medicine tenfold amid persistent shortages
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: Drugmaker raises price of old chemo med 10-fold…
Pharmalittle: Drugmaker raises price of old chemo med 10-fold amid shortages; Alnylam cites drug-price law in…
How experts think we can put health data back…
How experts think we can put health data back ‘in the hands of the patient’

Recommended Stories