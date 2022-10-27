Republican ideas to reform Medicare could rile health care industry

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the chair of the Republican Study Committee that put out Republicans' policy paper on Medicare changes.

WASHINGTON — Democrats are suddenly blasting Republicans on the campaign trail over a surprising new topic: their plans to reform Medicare.

Touching any kind of entitlement spending is generally unpopular with voters, particularly ahead of a midterm election. Republicans’ official campaign platform provides scant detail about the issue, beyond a vague promise to “save and strengthen” Medicare and ensure its financial solvency.