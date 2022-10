A new suite of RNA-sensing tools could help scientists target cancerous cells, and much more

Sure, you’ve heard of CRISPR. But it’s 2022. The acronym you need to know now is ADARs.

That stands for “adenosine deaminases acting on RNA.” Catchy it may not be. But this RNA-editing class of proteins, made by all multicellular organisms, is starting to have its moment in the bioengineering sun.