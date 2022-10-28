 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Biotech
Coronavirus
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Opinions+
STAT+

The need for regulatory grade evidence: Are you in the stadium or the sandbox?

By Meg RichardsOct. 28, 2022

Reprints
Wide shot of soccer players spotlighted on a field; regulatory grade data
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

As real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) continue to share the limelight in pharmacoepidemiologic and pharmacoeconomic journals and congresses, the demand for defining RWD and RWE as well as a framework for leveraging real-world research has never been greater.

One of the most pressing concerns involves what constitutes “regulatory grade” real-world data and real-world evidence, and when sponsors need to ensure that research conducted using data other than those generated via clinical trials meets the definition of regulatory grade.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Meg Richards

linkedin.com/in/margaret-meg-richards-phd-mph/

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

With hospitalizations ticking up, flu season appears off to…
With hospitalizations ticking up, flu season appears off to an early start
Death of patient in closely watched Alzheimer’s trial raises…
Death of patient in closely watched Alzheimer’s trial raises concern about risk for some groups
Drugmaker raises the price of an old chemo medicine…
Drugmaker raises the price of an old chemo medicine tenfold amid persistent shortages
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: Drugmaker raises price of old chemo med 10-fold…
Pharmalittle: Drugmaker raises price of old chemo med 10-fold amid shortages; Alnylam cites drug-price law in…
How motivational interviewing can improve health workforce well-being
How motivational interviewing can improve health workforce well-being

Recommended Stories