 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Biotech
Coronavirus
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
A STAT Investigation
STAT+

Death of patient in closely watched Alzheimer’s trial raises concern about risk for some groups

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Oct. 28, 2022

Reprints
MRI Brain
APSTock

The experimental Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab, hailed after it slowed patients’ cognitive decline in a clinical trial, may have contributed to the death in June of a patient in the study, STAT has learned.

One investigator on the study flagged the death, noting it came after the patient experienced bleeding in the brain, and concluded it was related to the drug, according to documents obtained by STAT. Eisai, the drugmaker behind lecanemab, disagreed, pointing to other possible factors, including a series of setbacks in preceding months — multiple falls, a heart attack, a respiratory infection, and mini-stroke-like events.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

With hospitalizations ticking up, flu season appears off to…
With hospitalizations ticking up, flu season appears off to an early start
Drugmaker raises the price of an old chemo medicine…
Drugmaker raises the price of an old chemo medicine tenfold amid persistent shortages
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: Drugmaker raises price of old chemo med 10-fold…
Pharmalittle: Drugmaker raises price of old chemo med 10-fold amid shortages; Alnylam cites drug-price law in…
How experts think we can put health data back…
How experts think we can put health data back ‘in the hands of the patient’
The need for regulatory grade evidence: Are you in…
The need for regulatory grade evidence: Are you in the stadium or the sandbox?

Recommended Stories