Death of patient in closely watched Alzheimer’s trial raises concern about risk for some groups

The experimental Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab, hailed after it slowed patients’ cognitive decline in a clinical trial, may have contributed to the death in June of a patient in the study, STAT has learned.

One investigator on the study flagged the death, noting it came after the patient experienced bleeding in the brain, and concluded it was related to the drug, according to documents obtained by STAT. Eisai, the drugmaker behind lecanemab, disagreed, pointing to other possible factors, including a series of setbacks in preceding months — multiple falls, a heart attack, a respiratory infection, and mini-stroke-like events.