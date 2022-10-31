 Skip to Main Content
Hospitals
STAT+

Advanced practice clinicians slightly more likely to take industry funding than doctors

  • Tara Bannow

By Tara Bannow Oct. 31, 2022

a medical worker with lab coat and blue gloves puts 100 dollars in his pocket
A slightly larger share of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other advanced practice clinicians accept payments from drug and device makers compared with physicians, a first-of-its-kind study found.

Of all the advanced practice clinicians working in the U.S. in 2021, 36% accepted payments from industry, compared with 35% of physicians, according to new findings released Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Previous studies have looked at industry payments to doctors and showed how they influence prescribing, but this is the first to look specifically at U.S. payments to this group of providers, which includes those with post-graduate training and the ability to diagnose illnesses and prescribe drugs.

