A turnaround for Editas Medicine, a CRISPR laggard, hinges on updates on key treatments

Editas Medicine’s new leadership team on Wednesday reiterated a promise to deliver clinical updates on two CRISPR-based treatments before the end of the year — data the troubled biotech hopes will ease investor doubts about its gene-editing technology.

Other CRISPR companies command multibillion-dollar valuations, but Editas, one of the originals, trades below its IPO price after years of management upheaval and clinical delay.