Biotech company seeks to overcome hurdles to develop flu vaccine skin patch

In the future, getting a flu shot might be as easy as opening the mailbox and slapping a skin patch on your arm.

Immunizations shipped to doorsteps around the globe is the dream of Michael Schrader, chief executive and cofounder of Vaxess. For more than a decade, the Cambridge, Mass., startup — whose name is a portmanteau of “vaccine” and “access” — has inched toward the creation of a vaccine that’s easy to use, doesn’t require refrigeration, and releases slowly in the skin for a stronger immune response.