Medicare punts on quality rules for new type of rural hospital

  Tara Bannow

By Tara Bannow Nov. 2, 2022

Adobe

Hospitals that decide to convert to a new type of rural provider won’t have to report quality metrics next year, but they also won’t qualify for a popular drug discount program — a likely dealbreaker for some.

That’s according to Medicare’s final rule laying out the parameters for so-called Rural Emergency Hospitals, a designation that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023 for facilities that opt in. These facilities will run emergency rooms, but not inpatient care. They’ll get higher Medicare reimbursement and additional facility payments of about $3.3 billion annually.

Tara Bannow

Tara Bannow

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

