Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine speaks at an election-night gathering at Sheet Metal Workers Hall on August 02, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.

Missouri Senate race shows just how hard it is to campaign on abortion in the heartland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If any Senate race should be a referendum on abortion access it’s the one in Missouri.

The Republican official running to represent the Show Me State, Eric Schmitt, used his previous post as Missouri’s attorney general to ban all abortions in the state even in cases of rape and incest, just minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Missouri was the first state to enact its so-called trigger law.

Schmitt’s challenger, Trudy Busch Valentine, is a nurse who has made Schmitt’s attacks on abortion a central part of her campaign. Protecting access to abortion is the first priority she highlights in her speeches.

But Schmitt is leading his Democratic challenger by more than 10 points in most polls, even though roughly 75% of Missourians — including roughly 60% of Republicans — believe women should be able to obtain abortions in situations like rape or incest. And 17% of Republicans even said they’d vote to overturn the ban and make abortion legal in Missouri.

Democratic pollsters and strategists have insisted that outrage over abortion access will boost Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections. And Missouri is not the reddest state in the nation; a Democrat held statewide office as recently as 2019. But getting elected on a pro-abortion rights platform isn’t easy in Missouri, even if most people in the state are privately with you.

While most Missourians support some access to abortions, finding an abortion provider in the state has become harder and harder in recent years — even before Schmitt’s crackdown. In 1992, the state had 12 abortion clinics, but by 2014 it only had two, according to a recent report from the ACLU. By the time Schmitt enacted the so-called trigger law the state had only one clinic. That clinic, which is located in St. Louis and operated by Planned Parenthood, is still operating but doesn’t provide abortions.

Activism in the state around abortion access is primarily concentrated in the two major cities that dot the western and eastern edges of the state: Kansas City and St. Louis — though the recent Supreme Court decision did prompt rallies in other smaller cities, like Jefferson City, Columbia, and Springfield. In most of the state, you won’t find many yard signs touting abortion rights messages, or abortion access rallies.

Even among supporters, candidates like Valentine ease into the issue. “I know sometimes this first issue is hard for people to hear and talk about, but we have to talk about it,” Valentine said to a group of supporters at a Kansas City meet-and-greet last week.

The one-sided race in Missouri also demonstrates that abortion alone may not be enough to sway voters in America’s heartland, where getting elected to statewide office necessitates winning over Republicans who may privately oppose abortion bans but are more motivated by other issues, like rising inflation.

“In the Middle-West and the South … you are not winning just on abortion — you have to have some combination of other things,” said Bob Blendon, a health care polling expert at Harvard University.

Valentine predicts that voters who privately support some access to abortions may surprise pollsters come Nov. 8.

“We’re a private state … we’re a conservative state in many ways, and I think people don’t really want to talk about abortion,” Valentine said in an interview last week. “But I think when people go to vote, most people will feel — women will feel — that even if they don’t want abortion, they don’t like abortion — that women still should have the freedom to choose.”

Valentine should be the perfect foil to Schmitt’s record on abortion and health care more generally.

She is a mother of six and a nurse who cared for neglected and homeless children. She launched her campaign after her eldest son died of an opioid overdose. And she volunteered to administer hundreds of Covid-19 vaccines during the heart of the pandemic.

Schmitt, in addition to banning abortion, used his perch as the state’s attorney general to challenge everything from the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers to the city of St. Louis’ plans to financially support women traveling out of state for an abortion. He also sued nearly 50 in-state school districts over mask mandates during the Covid pandemic.

Valentine has capitalized on that difference. Of the 18 television ads she has run, ten have focused on health care or her background as a nurse. Four of those ten ads have focused specifically on abortion.

The campaign has also sent out mailers to voters highlighting that the attorney general enacted the state’s so-called “trigger law” banning abortion just six minutes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

Her most explosive ad features a formerly anti-abortion Missourian who was forced to travel out of state to terminate a nonviable pregnancy.

It’s a savvy approach, even in a traditionally Republican state like Missouri. An August poll from Saint Louis University and YouGov found that 50% of Missouri voters oppose overturning Roe v. Wade and 75% of Missourians believe that women in the state should have legal abortion access in cases of rape, incest, or risk to a mother’s life.

But that same polling shows that health care isn’t the top issue for Republicans or independents in the state, even when they disagree with Schmitt’s abortion ban.

The August poll found that 70% of Republicans and 52% of Independents said that the economy, not health care, should be the top priority of Missouri lawmakers.

“Abortion is an important issue — but it’s not the only issue,” said Steven Rogers, a polling expert at Saint Louis University who led the August poll, who noted that the proportion of Missouri voters concerned with the economy has only risen in recent months.

But Valentine by and large has failed to highlight her plans for addressing economic issues.

During a campaign meet-and-greet last week, she spent more time explaining her decision to pursue a career in nursing than outlining her policy approaches to many of the issues at the top of mind for Republicans and Independents.

Instead, she simply made momentary mention in her stump speech about reducing the price of basic necessities.

In fact, her self-stated top priorities almost all have to do with health care.

They are: Abortion, prioritizing communities in need by lowering the cost of basic necessities, improving health care and schools, increasing access to transportation and affordable housing, and defending Medicare and Social Security.

All the while, Schmitt is running a campaign focused on slamming the Biden administration for record inflation and tying Valentine to it, saying she supported the “reckless spending that created this crisis.” Schmitt has branded Valentine as an out of touch heiress and a “limousine liberal” who “doesn’t care about what inflation is doing to your wallet.” (Valentine, whose father is responsible for the Anheuser-Busch empire, is worth between $67.5 and $215 million dollars, according to federal disclosures.)

The Valentine campaign said they do have detailed plans for addressing inflation, and directed STAT to a 17-point plan on their website that includes “fixing supply chain issues that impact our farmers” and “enacting a federally administered emergency gas rebate program.” The plan is also decidedly health care-centric: It includes lowering the cost of prescription drugs, capping insulin costs at $35, and increasing access to long-term caregiving in Medicaid.

However, Valentine doesn’t appear to have cut a single television ad touting those policies. The closest her campaign comes is a recent ad acknowledging Missourians’ “frustration with an uneven economy, soaring costs and a Washington that is not working” and pledging not to take corporate campaign donations.

The question now, just days from the midterm elections, will be whether Republican and Independent voters will be so privately opposed to Eric Schmitt’s abortion policies that they will go into the voting booth and cast their vote for Valentine.

It might not seem likely in the Midwest, but there is some precedent for such an upset.

In August, voters in neighboring Kansas rejected a referendum to remove abortion protections from the state’s constitution, despite the fact that there are more than 300,000 more Republicans in the state than Democrats.

The Valentine campaign hopes something similar will occur on Election Day in Missouri, though it’s unclear if a midterm election will be seen by voters as a clear referendum on abortion access.

“As a campaign we feel very strongly that Democrats are solidly with us, and independents are going to break for us — and then you have moderate middle-of-the-road mainstream Republicans that we feel very strongly can break for us on this issue,” said Jacob Long, communications director for the Trudy Busch Valentine campaign.

There’s also evidence that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is driving voters to the polls. A recent poll from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation found that 69% of Democrats and 49% of Independents surveyed in September 2022 said they were more motivated to vote following the Supreme Court’s decision.

It’s unclear, however, if that will be enough to sway the results in a state like Missouri, where Republicans in the state house currently outnumber Democrats 2 to 1.

Valentine has only seen a very modest bump in polling since the Supreme Court handed down its decision in late June. Then, Valentine was polling at 34%. She now sits at 39.2% according to the website FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates polls in the state.

“In races where the margins are going to be small, that [increased motivation to vote] may make a difference,” said Ashley Kirzinger, the head of survey methodology for KFF. “In races where it was never really going to be a competitive race, it’s hard to say that [it] will make a huge difference.”

In fact, even abortion rights advocates are beginning to subtly suggest Valentine won’t win. Instead, they say they’re playing the long game, and hoping that anger about abortion restrictions translates into Democratic votes in coming contests.

“More and more Missourians are going to feel the impact of [Schmitt’s] decision, and it might not be a broad enough number that we sway the election… but that harm is going to be felt for years to come,” said Mallory Schwarz, executive director of Pro-Choice Missouri, which has campaigned for Valentine. “The opposition to attacks on abortion access … is only going to continue to grow.”