MS overview

  Sarah Mupo

By Sarah Mupo Nov. 2, 2022

Nearly 3 million people around the world are thought to be living with multiple sclerosis. It’s a disease of the nervous system that predominantly affects women, and is often diagnosed in the 20s and 30s. Some data suggest MS prevalence is on the rise globally. MS manifests differently in each person, but can show up as neurological symptoms, including vision loss, tremor, problems speaking, numbness, dizziness, and fatigue, among others.

Where there is no known cure, there are several MS treatment options, which can help patients regulate and minimize their symptoms. Different therapies may be used for each of the four kinds of MS.

