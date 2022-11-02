Physicians rally to avert Medicare payment cuts

The federal government is officially reducing Medicare payments to physicians next year by 4.5%, but doctors and their lobbyists are ready to blitz Congress over the next two months to convince lawmakers that those cuts should be averted — again.

Medicare signaled these cuts were coming over the summer and finalized them this week in a new regulation. When factored in with other Medicare cuts embedded in law, physicians and policy experts say, the reductions will be closer to 8.5%, and could easily surpass 10% after factoring in how inflation is making it more expensive to buy medical supplies and hire staff.