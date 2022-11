“It’s a different company than what we financed,” Christian Angermayer said of Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Novel solution to biotech’s market valuation woes: Just give the cash back

It’s tough times to be a public biotech, especially a small one. As the market cratered over the past year and a half, hundreds of companies watched their valuations plummet to the point that, at least by stock market metrics, they’re worth less than the cash they have in the bank.

Now, one biotech investor is proposing a novel solution: Just give that cash back.