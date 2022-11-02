 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
Pharmalot
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Weight-loss drug had dramatic effect in adolescents with obesity, study finds

  • Damian Garde

By Damian Garde Nov. 2, 2022

Reprints
Adobe

A blockbuster weight-loss medicine led to dramatic effects for adolescents diagnosed with obesity, a result that will likely widen the use of an in-demand drug — and fan a debate over whether someone’s body weight should be treated as a disease.

The drug, a weekly injection called semaglutide, led to a 17% reduction in body mass index compared to placebo in a study of about 200 people between the ages of 12 and 18. On average, adolescents treated with semaglutide lost 34 pounds, or 15% of their body weight, over the course of the 68-week study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday. Those on placebo gained an average of five pounds, or 3% of their baseline weight.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Telehealth startups prescribing ketamine at home are stirring concern
Telehealth startups prescribing ketamine at home are stirring concern
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave…
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave of biotech innovation
Listen: How the biotech revolution could come apart at…
Listen: How the biotech revolution could come apart at the seams
A leaked version of a U.K.-India free trade deal…
A leaked version of a U.K.-India free trade deal sparks alarm over access to medicines
Pharmalittle: Moderna must face patent claims over its Covid-19…
Pharmalittle: Moderna must face patent claims over its Covid-19 vaccine; Pfizer and BioNTech testing combo Covid…
Respiratory infection surge sounds a wake-up call for pediatric…
Respiratory infection surge sounds a wake-up call for pediatric emergency care

Recommended Stories