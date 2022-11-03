Listen: How the biotech revolution could come apart at the seams

What’s the atom bomb of biology? Why don’t we run better clinical trials? And how is CRISPR like a Ferrari?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Matthew Herper joins us to discuss his thoughtful, personal story on how the biotech revolution that brought us genome editing, Covid-19 vaccines, and lifesaving medicines could run aground if humanity can’t get out of its own way.

For more on what we cover, here’s Matt’s story; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast; and here’s our complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

