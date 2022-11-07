FDA places clinical hold on Verve Therapeutics gene-editing treatment

Verve Therapeutics said Monday that its experimental gene-editing treatment for a common form of heart disease was placed on clinical hold by the Food and Drug Administration, potentially delaying an ongoing, early-stage clinical trial.
The Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech had submitted a request to the FDA in October to allow participants in the U.S. to receive the CRISPR-based treatment, called VERVE-101, as part of its clinical trial program.
