In Arizona’s race for governor, Kari Lake fans Republican fury over Fauci, fentanyl and gender-affirming care

TEMPE, Ariz. — On a windy, warm November night, thousands of Arizona Democrats lined the perimeter of a Tempe high school, desperate to get into the school’s auditorium for a chance to see former President Barack Obama. They weren’t optimistic — about getting in, or the party’s chances in the midterms.

At the last-minute rally with gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Sen. Mark Kelly, attendee Judy Esposito groused: “Where was Obama a few months ago?”

Hobbs, a longtime state legislator and current Arizona secretary of state, is locked in a dead-heat race with Republican candidate Kari Lake, a charismatic former broadcast journalist who has earned a Trump endorsement and whispers about being the next GOP star.

Just as in other so-called purple states such as Florida and Georgia with sizable liberal populations and recent Democratic wins, GOP candidates like Lake are veering further right and questioning the legitimacy of abortion, vaccines, the 2020 election and the coronavirus response.

“We’re not tyrants, we’re liberators,” GOP attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh said to a crowd at a country club rally for Kari Lake the next night. “The tyrants are those who shut down our churches and our schools.”

What has been a toss-up race for months has tipped ever so slightly to Lake in recent weeks, according to polling data from the nonpartisan Cook Political Report and FiveThirtyEight. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters has also surged back after trailing incumbent Mark Kelly in the polls all summer.

Masters was also at the country club rally, where an attendee asked how he planned to deal with NIAID Director Anthony Fauci, whose impending retirement has not quelled criticism of his leadership during the coronavirus response.

“I think Fauci deserves to see the inside of a prison cell,” Masters said to roars of approval from the crowd. He noted that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a vocal Fauci critic, endorsed his campaign and has promised to investigate Fauci and the pandemic’s origins.

Pollsters say the Dobbs decision and ongoing investigations into the events of Jan. 6, should give Democrats a clear advantage with moderate and independent voters, and in Arizona, that has played out to some degree – Mesa County Mayor John Giles, a Republican, spoke at the Tempe Democratic rally in support of Hobbs and other state candidates. Some state organizations, such as the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, have also abandoned Republicans this cycle, citing stringent anti-abortion policies.

But Lake has drawn the support of many state Republicans with her health policy stances, especially her skepticism about Covid-19 vaccines, criticism of gender-affirming care and promise to crack down on fentanyl crossing the border from Mexico.

“Fentayl is not talked about enough,” said Stephanie, a Kari Lake supporter who declined to give her last name. Stephanie and her partner, Paula, are Log Cabin Republicans, an LGBTQ group supporting conservative candidates.

“This election is really more than one issue,” said Paula, who wore a Kari Lake hat. “Being here in Phoenix, it’s the border.”

Arizona is one of several high-stakes swing states, a red and blue mix that can lead to divided representation. For example, while Lake may be poised to become governor, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, Kris Mayes, leads Hamadeh in the polls. If Mayes secures the post, Lake’s proposed health policies, including bans on gender-affirming care and calls to produce disproven Covid-19 treatments ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine in-state, are sure to be challenged by her state’s top legal officer.

Emily Liu, a physician with two young children who stood in line for hours to see Obama at the Tempe rally, said she can only hope that happens. But the lifelong Democrat also admitted that Republican candidates have a pretty solid point in questioning school closures.

“Did they have to be closed that long? It’s a lose-lose situation,” said Liu. “I don’t know the answer, I don’t know who does.”

Few Democrats want to engage with those questions on the campaign trail, sharply aware that even their most adamant supporters are tired and cynical nearly three years into the pandemic that President Joe Biden pledged to end.

Obama attempted to put some salve on the wound during the Tempe rally, threading pandemic challenges into the broader national divide over politics and trust.

“It’s fair to say that this country, and Arizona, have gone through some tough times these past few years,” he said to the crowd. “We’re just now coming out of a historic pandemic that wreaked havoc on families and schools and businesses and communities. Everybody was impacted, some more than others.”

The stresses, he noted, fueled “an erosion of civility and basic democratic norms, some of which is encouraged by politicians who actually do their best to stir up division and to make us angry and afraid of one another.”

But who is receptive to that message? One day later, at the country club in the desert hills west of Phoenix, Masters painted Obama’s appearance as a desperate last-minute attempt to rally support in the divided state. Speaking to roughly 200 attendees, Masters said Obama couldn’t even fill a high school auditorium — while in fact, thousands of people were turned away from the Tempe event because of full capacity.

Lake soon followed, questioning federal pandemic measures like school shutdowns and blasting educational programs that support LGBTQ rights and gender-affirming care.

“That is that mama bear instinct inside of us,” she said to cheers from the crowd. “The left has gone and done the stupidest thing in the world: They got beat between a mama bear and her baby cub. That is the most dangerous place you can go in nature.”

A middle-aged attendee at the Republican rally who declined to give her name to STAT said Lake had her charged up, more than any other recent political candidate.

“I could see her running for president.”

